The Local Show with Amy Miller — Dec. 14, 2017

Thursday, December 14, 2017

A note from the host:

My guest on The Local Show this week was Kelly Dearmore – music critic for Dallas Morning News and GuideLive. I love having guests onto the show who have been part of the music community here for quite some time. They always dig out a gem from back in the day and introduce me to some new music I’m not familiar with. Kelly brought in a great song from Slobberbone this week!

I played a lot of new music on the show this week, as well. One of my favorite recent discoveries is a new band called Desert Youth — they haven’t even played a show yet! Their music is dreamy and kind of reminds me of Fleet Foxes:



I also played a beautiful new song from Ron Bultongez, an artist originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo who now lives in Plano:

Here’s the full playlist for this week’s show:

Desert Youth – “Savanna”

The Deathray Davies – “Stumble”

Sammy Strettmatter – “Indigo Bunting”

Ron Baltongez – “Calm”

Son Ship – “Intentions”

The Hope Trust – “Think About The Other Side”

Slobberbone – “Your Excuse”

Cure For Paranoia – “Thrills”

K.Avett – “The Matter”

Ryan Berg – “Molly Miss My”

Tomkat – “Teardrops”

Henry The Archer – “Wifi-Pets”

A.J. LeGrand – “Expectations”

Be sure to tune in next week for a full hour of local holiday music on The Local Show! Got a question about something you heard on tonight’s sho? Reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message here. And don’t forget – you can always email me your local song submissions of any genre to [email protected]!

— Amy Miller