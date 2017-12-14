The Local Show with Amy Miller — Dec. 14, 2017

Thursday, December 14, 2017
A note from the host:
My guest on The Local Show this week was Kelly Dearmore – music critic for Dallas Morning News and GuideLive. I love having guests onto the show who have been part of the music community here for quite some time. They always dig out a gem from back in the day and introduce me to some new music I’m not familiar with. Kelly brought in a great song from Slobberbone this week!
I played a lot of new music on the show this week, as well. One of my favorite recent discoveries is a new band called Desert Youth — they haven’t even played a show yet! Their music is dreamy and kind of reminds me of Fleet Foxes:
I also played a beautiful new song from Ron Bultongez, an artist originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo who now lives in Plano:
Here’s the full playlist for this week’s show:
Desert Youth – “Savanna”
The Deathray Davies – “Stumble”
Sammy Strettmatter – “Indigo Bunting”
Ron Baltongez – “Calm”
Son Ship – “Intentions”
The Hope Trust – “Think About The Other Side”
Slobberbone – “Your Excuse”
Cure For Paranoia – “Thrills”
K.Avett – “The Matter”
Ryan Berg – “Molly Miss My”
Tomkat – “Teardrops”
Henry The Archer – “Wifi-Pets”
A.J. LeGrand – “Expectations”
Be sure to tune in next week for a full hour of local holiday music on The Local Show!
