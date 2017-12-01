Photo Archive: The Beatles from ‘Ed Sullivan’ to ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’

The Beatles will be here, there and everywhere — so to speak — on KERA TV.

First up, Oscar-winning director Ron Howard reveals how the foursome united to become the global phenomenon that was “The Beatles” in The Beatles: Eight Days A Week beginning at 7pm. Then, celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ groundbreaking album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, in Sgt. Pepper’s Musical Revolution at 9:30pm. But before you settle into your Fab Four evening, take a walk down memory lane with these photos, courtesy of © Apple Corps Ltd.:

WATCH:

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week

Sat, Nov. 25 at 7pm & Thu, Nov. 30 at 10pm

Sun, Dec. 3 at 12:30am & Sun, Dec. 10 at 7pm

Sgt. Pepper’s Musical Revolution

Sat, Nov. 25 at 9:30pm & Thu, Nov. 30 at 12:30am

Fri, Dec. 1 at 2:30am