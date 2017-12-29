KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 29, 2018

Friday, December 29, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“House Of Bamboo” — Southern Culture On The Skids

Plastic Seat Sweat, 1997

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1966, Paul McCartney began working on the song “Penny Lane” at Abbey Road Studios in London.

“Penny Lane” — The Beatles

Magical Mystery Tour, 1967

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Friday” — Joe Jackson

I’m The Man, 1979

