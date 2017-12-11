KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 11, 2017

Monday, December 11, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Let It Roll” — Little Feat
Let It Roll, 1988
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in 1991, Pearl Jam played at Trees in Deep Ellum.
“Alive” — Pearl Jam
Ten, 1991
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Salt Of The Earth” — The Rolling Stones
Beggar’s Banquet, 1968
9:30am — New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro
“Chainsmoking” — Jacob Banks
“I Feel Like A Motherless Child” — Moby
