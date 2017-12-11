KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Dec. 11, 2017

Monday, December 11, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Let It Roll” — Little Feat

Let It Roll, 1988

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in 1991, Pearl Jam played at Trees in Deep Ellum.

“Alive” — Pearl Jam

Ten, 1991

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Salt Of The Earth” — The Rolling Stones

Beggar’s Banquet, 1968



9:30am — New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro

“Chainsmoking” — Jacob Banks

“I Feel Like A Motherless Child” — Moby

