December Concerts in North Texas

“All we want for Christmas is live music.”

Amidst the holly and jolly and endless family dinners this season, may we suggest taking some time for yourself to sneak away and see some fantastic live music in North Texas? Here are the shows we think you can’t miss this month:

Thu, December 7

The Kessler

SOLD OUT!

Dispatch is embarking on an ambitious tour. The Boston-based indie trio is headed out to smaller venues across the country for an all-acoustic tour. Lucky for us, Dallas made the cut by way of The Kessler. Unlucky for some, this one’s sold out. If you are searching for tickets, though, be sure to subscribe to the KXT Insider where you just might find a giveaway in your near future!

Sun, December 10

The Rustic

Get tickets here.

Where blues meets folk meets rock ‘n’ roll, you’ll find Alejandro Rose-Garcia. The Austin-based musician is bringing his notorious one-man-band setup to The Rustic on December 10 for Tito’s Handmade Vodka 20th Anniversary. Not a bad way to spend a Sunday, we think.

KXT 91.7 Presents The Suffers

Fri, December 29

Curtain Club

Get tickets here.

Houston’s award-winning 10-piece ensemble is headed to Dallas! If their NPR Tiny Desk Concert is any indication, you should be prepared to dance, twist, boogie and jam out. And be blown away.

Sun, December 31

The Rustic

RSVP here.

Join us in ringing in the New Year with Walker Lukens and Charley Crockett at The Rustic! These two local favorites always put on stellar live performances, but there’s even more great news to sweeten the deal — it’s free! Just RSVP and reserve your spot.

Happy concerting!