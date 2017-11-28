What’s New with Gini Mascorro — Nov. 28, 2017

Monday, November 28, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

In the post-turkey (or Tofurky) afterglow, we’ve still got plenty to be grateful for when it comes to our sonic cravings. The flood of new releases tantalizes us like that second piece of pumpkin pie, with the extra dollop of fresh cream. Here’s your weekly reminder that life’s too short to skip the pie, and that the latest and greatest new tunes coming down the pike are sure to satisfy:

Nahko – “Dragonfly”

In a world where it’s difficult not be overwhelmed by all the noise and angst, soothe your soul with “Dragonfly,” the lead single from Nahko’s debut solo release, My Name Is Bear. Perseverance, resiliency and the ability to transform oneself are the underlying themes of “Dragonfly,” whose video features the indomitability-spirited and celestial Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael.

Superorganism – “Something For Your M.I.N.D.”

Shoutouts go to our What’s New artists Superorganism, Jade Bird and Nilufer Yanya, for making the BBC Music Sound of 2018 poll long list. Nilufer Yanya’s nominated for the gentle psych-pop gem, “Baby Luv,” while Jade Bird received a nod for “Cathedral,” and “Something For Your M.I.N.D.” put the London-based collective Superorganism on the map.

Darlingside— “Eschaton”

With harmonies reminiscent of Crosby, Stills & Nash with the preciseness of Django Django, electro-folk outfit Darlingside charges to the rescue with the shimmery and divine “Eschaton,” the first taste of what to expect from their forthcoming sophomore effort, Extralife, landing February 23. Apocalyptic and existential musings aside, there’s a sense of hope and purpose that grabs you from start to finish.

U2 – “Get Out of Your Own Way”

December 1 sees some of the most anticipated and varied year’s-end new releases: everything from Neil Young & Promise of The Real’s The Visitor to Die Antwoord’s Book of Zef. Songs Of Experience marks U2’s 14th studio album, and in their 40+-year career, the kings of stadium rock have retained the optimism and hook-heavy prowess that propelled them to the top of the charts since the release of their 1980 debut, Boy. Songs Of Experience’s second official single “Get Out Of Your Own Way” finds the Irish rockers teaming up with Kendrick Lamar for a little spoken word coda. Sláinte!

Full Playlist

Khruangbin – “Maria Tambien”

Belle & Sebastian – “I’ll Be Your Pilot”

Juke Ross – “Shadows In The Dark”

Mansionair – “Astronaut (Something About Your Love)”

Nahko – “Dragonfly”

Grizzly Bear – “Losing All Sense”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Destroyer – “Tinseltown Swimming In Blood”

Black Pistol Fire – “Watch It Burn”

Ages And Ages – “How It Feels”

Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings – “Matter Of Time”

Nilufer Yanya – “Baby Luv”

Silas Nello – “Jester”

Liza Anne – “Paranoia”

Kyle Craft – “Heartbreak Junky”

Son Little – “O Me O My”

