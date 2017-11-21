What’s New with Gini Mascorro — Nov. 20, 2017

Monday, November 20, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

We’re ever so grateful for Brandi Carlile, the Twins and “The Joke,” the stunner of a first track leaked from her forthcoming release, By The Way, I Forgive You, landing on February 16.

<strong>“Have Some Love” — <a href="https://awakenmylove.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Childish Gambino</a></strong><br /> Because the world could use a little soul love and levity right now. Thank you, Mr. Donald Glover.<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mMF6hsQNrBw" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

“The Perilous Night” — Drive-By Truckers

For those of you wondering where all the protest songs have gone, here comes Patterson Hood & Co., charging to the rescue. High fives to the Drive-By Truckers for “The Perilous Night,” the new stand-alone 7” available in December.

“What If I Go” — Mura Masa & Bonzai

And a huge mountain of thanks to the artists who keep our spirits up. Londoner Alex Crossan is the brainchild and sole member of Mura Masa, enlisting the help of friends like Charlie XCX, Jamie Lidell, and rising star Bonzai, who positively shines on “What If I Go,” available on Mura Masa’s self-titled debut.

Full Playlist

Mura Masa & Bonzai – “What If I Go”

Fever Ray – “To The Moon And Back”

Lo Moon – “This Is It”

Typhoon – “Rorschach”

Jessica Lea Mayfield – “Bum Me Out”

Wild Child – “Think It Over”

Jacob Banks – “Unknown (To You)”

Phoebe Bridgers – “Motion Sickness”

The Hope Trust – “Think About The Other Side”

Josh Ritter – “Feels Like Lightning”

Blitzen Trapper – “Wild And Reckless”

40 Acre Mule – “Make Up Your Mind”

Lee Ann Womack – “All The Trouble”

Kevin Morby – “City Music (Album Version)”

Deer Tick – “Sea Of Clouds”

Got a question about something you heard on What’s New? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.