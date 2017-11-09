KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 9, 2017

Thursday, November 9, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

It's our eighth birthday! To celebrate, we're throwing it back and playing tracks through the decades. Tune in and enjoy!

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“The World Is What You Make It” — Paul Brady

Spirits Colliding, 1995

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Brian Epstein first saw The Beatles at The Cavern Club in Liverpool and became their manager shortly after. And speaking of The Beatles, Rolling Stone issued its first publication on this day in 1967, featuring John Lennon on the cover.

“Tomorrow Never Knows” — The Beatles

Revolver, 1966

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“I’m Gonna Crawl” — Led Zeppelin

In Through The Out Door, 1979

9:30am — Local Music Highlights with Amy Miller

“Jamaican Lady” — New Bohemians, 1987

"Jamaican Lady" — New Bohemians, 1987

