KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 28, 2017

Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers” — Jeff Beck
Blow By Blow, 1975
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, John Lennon made his last concert appearance at Madison Square Garden on Thanksgiving in 1974 during an Elton John concert.
“I Saw Her Standing There” — John Lennon & Elton John
Here And There, 1974
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“In France They Kiss On Main Street” — Joni Mitchell
The Hissing Of Summer Lawns, 1975
