KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 28, 2017

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers” — Jeff Beck

Blow By Blow, 1975

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, John Lennon made his last concert appearance at Madison Square Garden on Thanksgiving in 1974 during an Elton John concert.

“I Saw Her Standing There” — John Lennon & Elton John

Here And There, 1974

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“In France They Kiss On Main Street” — Joni Mitchell

The Hissing Of Summer Lawns, 1975

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.