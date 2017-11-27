KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 27, 2017

Monday, November 27, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Fresh Air” — Quicksilver Messenger Service

Just For Love, 1970

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, George Harrison released his triple album All Things Must Pass in 1970.

“Beware Of Darkness” — George Harrison

All Things Must Pass, 1970

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Up From The Skies” — Jimi Hendrix

Bold As Love, 1967

9:30am — New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro

“Lights Out” — Gaston Light

Newport Drive, 2017

