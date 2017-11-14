KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 14, 2017

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Out Of The Rain” — Etta James

Stickin’ To My Guns, 1990

7:30am — This Day In Music History

On this day in music history, Fort Worth native Leon Bridges played at the Majestic Theater in 2015.

“Lisa Sawyer” — Leon Bridges

Coming Home, 2015

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Assassin Of Love” — Willy DeVille

Miracle, 1987



Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.