KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Nov. 14, 2017

Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Out Of The Rain” — Etta James
Stickin’ To My Guns, 1990
7:30am — This Day In Music History
On this day in music history, Fort Worth native Leon Bridges played at the Majestic Theater in 2015.
“Lisa Sawyer” — Leon Bridges
Coming Home, 2015
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Assassin Of Love” — Willy DeVille
Miracle, 1987
