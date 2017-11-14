Hangout Music Festival 2018

Wanna hangout?

Everyone’s favorite beach-vacation-meets-music-festival is back with a positively gorgeous little lineup. And by little, well, we mean you’re likely going to drool. Here’s what you need to know, plus check out which of your favorite artists are headed to the beach this May:

What

Hangout Music Festival is continually recognized as one of the most popular festivals in the nation, featuring white sand beaches, starry nights and world-renowned musical acts. Offering more than just music, festival-goers can also enjoy carnival rides, beach volleyball, Gulf-front hammocks, seafood and more.

When

The 2018 festival will take place Friday, May 18-Sunday, May 20. The Thursday Kick-Off Party takes place on Thursday, May 17.

Where

Hangout Music Festival takes place just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Lone Star State in Gulf Shores, Alabama. For information on lodging and travel, click here.

Who

Here’s a quick peek at your 2018 lineup:

Tickets

Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 16! All tickets include a single wristband granting access to the festival for all three days, re-entry all weekend long, and much more. For more information, click here.

Visit hangoutmusicfest.com for more information.