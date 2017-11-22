KXT Mornings — Nov. 22, 2017

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

Host Allen Roberts is filling in for Brad Dolbeer this week.

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Talk To Ya Later” — The Tubes

The Completion Backwards Principle, 1981

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Tina Weymouth of the Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club!

“Genius Of Love” — Tom Tom Club

Tom Tom Club, 1981

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Make You Better” — The Decemberists

What A Terrible World, What A Beautiful World, 2015

9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave Emmert

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” — Simple Minds

Acoustic In Concert (Live at the Hackney Empire, London 2016)

