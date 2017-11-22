KXT Mornings — Nov. 22, 2017

Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:
Host Allen Roberts is filling in for Brad Dolbeer this week.
6am — KXT Wake-Up Call
“Talk To Ya Later” — The Tubes
The Completion Backwards Principle, 1981
7:30am — This Day In Music History
Happy birthday to Tina Weymouth of the Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club!
“Genius Of Love” — Tom Tom Club
Tom Tom Club, 1981
8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault
“Make You Better” — The Decemberists
What A Terrible World, What A Beautiful World, 2015
9:30am — Wednesday Morning Live with Dave Emmert
“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” — Simple Minds
Acoustic In Concert (Live at the Hackney Empire, London 2016)
