What’s New — Oct. 16, 2017

Monday, October 16, 2017

Highlights from this week’s show:

Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings — “Matter of Time”

Her indomitable spirit and pipes of pure gold will live on forever through her music, and even though the loss of Sharon Jones was only one of 2016’s many crushing losses, 2017 does bring a small bit of consolation. Longtime fans of Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings are well aware of the countless hours she spent in the studio and on the road, much of which was captured on camera under the watchful eye of filmmaker Barbara Kopple and featured in the celebrated documentary, Miss Sharon Jones! But little did we know that during the time she was ill, she and the Dap Kings were busy recording eleven new tracks that would comprise Soul Of A Woman, their final release landing on November 17. “Matter Of Time” brings it all back home. Rest in power, Miss Sharon Jones. And you too, Charles Bradley.

Calexico — “End Of The World With You”

“Love in the age of the extremes.” Sounds like an apt description of the world we live in now, with daily curveballs aimed to distract, rattle, and throw us off the path. Tucson-based Calexico gets us right back on track with the lead single from their January 26 release, The Thread That Keeps Us. The sonic Southwestern vibe the band’s known for remains intact, but “End Of The World With You” takes it a step or two further with incendiary fretwork and a lyrical urgency. Calexico nails it to the church door, again. So happy to have these guys back.

Hamilton Leithauser & Angel Olsen — “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)”

Two of indie rock’s most beloved fixtures joining forces to channel their inner Brook Benton and Dinah Washington? Don’t mind us as we get our geek on with “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger),” this brand-spanking-new one-off effort from Hamilton Leithauser and Angel Olsen.

Django Django — “Tic Tac Toe”

Early on in Django Django’s career, their marriage of powerhouse guitar riffs and crisp electropop brought this Edinburgh-bred quartet comparisons with fellow Scottish act the Beta Band, an observation only slightly ironic since drummer David Maclean’s brother John just happened to be a former member. And along with the all-too-easy Beta Band comparisons came an avalanche of accolades in 2012, praising the freshness of the sound illuminated on their self-titled debut. So even while the adage about the third time being the charm might feel cliché, the forthcoming Django Django release Marble Skies promises to keep the flame alive. “Tic Tac Toe” is your invitation to the party.

Full Playlist

Calexico – “End Of The World With You”

Morrissey – “Spent The Day In Bed”

Blitzen Trapper – “Wild And Reckless”

Toadies – “I Put A Spell On You”

Alex Lahey – “Every Day’s The Weekend”

Django Django – “Tic Tac Toe”

Charley Crockett – “Night Train To Memphis”

JD McPherson – “Lucky Penny”

Morgan Saint – “You”

Benjamin Clementine – “Jupiter”

Deer Tick – “Sea Of Clouds”

Mister Heavenly – “Beat Down”

Sarah Jaffe – “No Worries”

Hamilton Leithauser & Angel Olsen – “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)”

The Allergies – “Since You’ve Been Gone”

Lou Reed & Victoria Williams – “Sweet Jane (Live)”

Grizfolk & Jamie N Commons – “In My Arms”

