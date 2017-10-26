The Local Show with Amy Miller — Oct. 26, 2017

Thursday, October 26, 2017

A note from the host:

My guest on the show this week was Cal Quinn, local music photographer and sound engineer. You can check out a few of Cal’s photographs at the current exhibition at Kettle Art Gallery in Deep Ellum, which features music photography from some of North Texas’ most prominent photographers. Cal brought in a new song called “Pain” from the The Texas Gentlemen’s new album TX Jelly. Check it our below, along with other highlights from this week’s show. And don’t forget – you can always email me your local song submissions of any genre to [email protected].

— Amy Miller

Check out this creepy new video for the song – just in time for Halloween:

Another highlight from this week’s show is pop artist Austin Leach and his catchy new song “Mama”:



I received a few emails about a song I played from Tyler Hook – I’m glad people are digging this new song “Sleep When I’m Dead”:

Full Playlist

Edgar Derby – “Who We Are”

Austin Leach – “Mama”

Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians – “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” (Bob Dylan cover)

Moses Turgeman – “Hey Hey Hey Dude”

Hello Shannon – “Slowly”

Tyler Marco – “Walking Out On You”

The Texas Gentlemen – “Pain”

Bobby Patterson – “I Get My Groove From You”

M3CCA – “Insecurity Blankets”

Movie The Band – “Light Naseau”

RTB2 – “Letters to a Young Danny Kennedy”

Tyler Hook – “Sleep When I’m Dead”

Black Powder Vipers – “Krazy Kapers”

Got a question about something you heard on The Local Show? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.