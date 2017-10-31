KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 31, 2017

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

“Sinister Purpose” — Creedence Clearwater Revival

Green River, 1969

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Johnny Marr of The Smiths and Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys! Also on this day in music history, The Rolling Stones played at The Cotton Bowl in 1981.

“Let It Bleed” — The Rolling Stones

Let It Bleed, 1969

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“I’m So Afraid” — Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac, 1975

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s full playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.