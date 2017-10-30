KXT Mornings with Brad Dolbeer — Oct. 30, 2017

Monday, October 30 2017

Here’s what you heard this morning on KXT:

6am — KXT Wake-Up Call

Bad Boy —The Beatles

Beatles VI, 1965

7:30am — This Day In Music History

Happy birthday to Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane and Timothy B. Schmidt of The Eagles! Also on this day in music history, The Replacements released their album Tim in 1985, and Buffalo Springfield released their second album Buffalo Springfield Again in 1967.

Rock & Roll Woman — Buffalo Springfield

Buffalo Springfield Again, 1967

8am — Brad’s Vinyl Vault

“Jesus Is Just Alright” — Doobie Brothers

Toulouse Street, 1972

9:30am- New Music Monday with Gini Mascorro

“Always Ascending” — Franz Ferdinand

“Unknown (To You) (Timbaland Remix)” — Jacob Banks

Full Playlist

Check out this morning’s playlist here.

Got a question about something you heard on KXT? Send us a message on Facebook or Twitter, or send us a message.