New Music Monday Picks For July 10

It’s been three long years since she snagged her Grammy for Best Alternative album – and during that time, she’s kept herself busy honing her skills as fashion plate, film director and designer of guitars specially crafted for women. But now, it’s officially Christmas in July. Everyone’s favorite former Dallasite and Lake Highland grad, St. Vincent, has a new album coming out in September, with North American tour dates starting up in November. While the first leg of her Fear The Future tour doesn’t include any North Texas dates, we’re keeping our eyes, toes, arms and fingers crossed and putting it out there for the Universe.

The artistic evolution of Kevin Morby has been a joy to behold, not to mention hear. Last year’s Singing Saw had accolades rolling in from both fans and critics, leaving them to anticipate when the next bit of genius would come rolling down the mountain. And just a little over a year later, City Music has made itself known to the world. Insanely beguiling and dreamy hooks make the title track some of the best seven minutes you’ll ever spend listening to a single song, while the ultra-kooky Ingmar Bergman-esque video features can’t-miss cameos from Matt & Kim, Rodrigo Amarante (Los Hermanos, Devendra Barnhart) and Kyle Thomas (aka King Tuff). Speaking of can’t miss, Morby will be in Dallas on September 15, playing Sundown at Granada.

Invoking the spirits of Dusty In Memphis and the art of self-compassion, Nicole Atkins positively shines (as she always does!) on “Listen Up,” the very first song she wrote for her July 21 release, Goodnight Rhonda Lee. Also, that distinct soulful strut you’re hearing has a local connection: Goodnight Rhonda Lee was recorded at Nile City Sound in Fort Worth, where Leon Bridges first committed Coming Home to tape. Booyah.

Meaty hooks? Check. Gritty vocals and stellar songcraft? J. Roddy Walston & The Business have you covered there, too. They’re back after a four-year break with the slightly anthemic, punchy-as-all-get-out stand-alone single, “The Wanting,” addressing the estrangement between a father and his son. Sounds like JRWATB are working on the follow-up to 2013’s Essential Tremors, slated for a fall release via ATO Records.

