Austin City Limits: St. Paul & The Broken Bones

July 18, 2017

 Get ready for high-energy, gospel-garage — without leaving your couch.

 

It’s hard to sit still when listening to Birmingham, Alabama-based band St. Paul & The Broken Bones. Their gospel-garage sound has capitvated listeners across the nation, and right here in North Texas. Lucky for us, they’ll be bringing their high-voltage live performance to The Rustic in Dallas on Thursday, October 12. Get yourself primed and ready for that show with their Austin City Limits performance this week on KERA TV. Tune in and you’ll also be treated to a spellbinding performance from Grammy-winning legend CeCe Winans.

 

Watch the full episode this Thursday, July 20 at 10pm on KERA TV!

