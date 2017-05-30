Home / KXT Music Blog / Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

May 30, 2017

We hope you will enjoy the show.

 

Our show, that is.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, we’re broadcasting a special one-hour celebration of The Beatles’ legendary album — featuring clips with band members, producer George Martin and other friends and luminaries of The Beatles’ inner circle. Also featured will be alternative mixes, original mono mixes and rarities associated with the infamous Pepper album.

Listen Thursday, June 1 at 8pm on KXT 91.7 FM!

Hosted by Brad Dolbeer

But the celebrations don’t end there. On Saturday, our friends over at KERA will air Sgt. Pepper’s Musical Revolution — featuring footage and material never before accessible outside of Abbey Road Studios.

Watch Saturday, June 3 at 7pm on KERA TV!

Hosted by Howard Goodall

