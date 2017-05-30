Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

We hope you will enjoy the show.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, we’re broadcasting a special one-hour celebration of The Beatles’ legendary album — featuring clips with band members, producer George Martin and other friends and luminaries of The Beatles’ inner circle. Also featured will be alternative mixes, original mono mixes and rarities associated with the infamous Pepper album.

Hosted by Brad Dolbeer

But the celebrations don’t end there. On Saturday, our friends over at KERA will air Sgt. Pepper’s Musical Revolution — featuring footage and material never before accessible outside of Abbey Road Studios.



Hosted by Howard Goodall