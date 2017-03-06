Your New Music Monday picks for March 6 celebrate a Foo Fighter’s solo venture, high-octane southern rock, and the long-awaited return of Portugal. The Man!

Fans of this Alaska via Oregon five-piece will undoubtedly be ecstatic to learn that the follow-up to 2013’s Evil Friends should be landing soon. Portugal. The Man‘s still-untitled new release, rumored to feature collaborations with the Beastie Boys’ Mike D and Mac Miller, boasts one of their poppiest, most radio-friendly songs to date – “Feel It Still.” And yes, we’re definitely feeling this one.

Dallas’ very own performance art-rock quartet Siamese couldn’t have picked a more apt title for their full-length debut. Much like their live shows, The Mesmerist delivers full-on glam, tempered with synths and ethereal vocals, along with an undeniable onstage and in-studio chemistry that’s evident in the single, “Older Hands Prevail.” For the full-on sonic and visual experience, their can’t-miss live shows are truly wondrous.

<a href="http://siamesetheband.bandcamp.com/album/the-mesmerist">The Mesmerist by Siamese</a>

If the walls of Ardent Studios in Memphis could talk, we’d spend countless hours listening to stories about the artists who’ve graced the hallowed halls, like Big Star, The Replacements, Led Zeppelin and the Staple Singers. Now you can add The Weeks to that list. This Jackson, Mississippi foursome has everything you need in the way of gritty hooks and bite, and their live shows are legendary, so you should definitely can catch them on May 2 at the Prophet Bar.

On his third solo release, West Coast Town, Chris Shiflett channels the same raw power and intensity he brings to the table as lead guitarist for the Foo Fighters, but with a Bakersfield twist. “Sticks And Stones” is pure unadulterated, twangified joy. So if you find yourself feeling impatient for the new Foos album, West Coast Town will tide you over beautifully when it arrives on April 14.

Happy listening!

XOXO

Gini.