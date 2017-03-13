KXT New Music Monday Picks For March 13

Your New Music Monday picks for March 13 showcase local, ladies of song and the return of a Seattle favorite:

It’s been six long years since the release of Helplessness Blues, and patient fans of this beloved Seattle five-piece can usher in the new era and mark their calendars for the June 16 release of Crack-Up, 11 new tracks showcasing what Fleet Foxes are known for: grand, sweeping melodies, spot-on harmony, and Robin Pecknold waxing poetic.

Dallas’ Tory Sound is a new five-piece worthy of your attention and ear. “Disco Ball” is the perfect introduction to the songwriting of Travis Armes, and their jangle-pop aesthetic is a thing of beauty. Come help celebrate the release of their debut EP at The Foundry on April 28.

A trio of songstresses are stealing hearts and taking names today. No doubt you’re already familiar with Laura Marling, the UK artist who’s just unleashed her sixth studio album, Semper Femina. “Next Time” boasts Marling’s signature soft, slow burn, and her enviable skill packing a boatload of emotion into only a few words. It’s also the song featured in the second of three of Marling’s self-directed videos.

Another blip you can anticipate seeing on your radar is the Brighton-based breakout artist Holly Macve, whose Lucinda Williams-meets-David-Lynch vibe will mesmerize you into next week. “Heartbreak Blues” and pretty much every other track on Macve’s debut album Golden Eagle are tailor-made for the kind of day when there’s a patch of blue sky and sun peering through the clouds, and your Peggy Lee “Is That All There Is?” moment dissipates with the storm.

And finally, the first strains of the slide guitar on Canadian songwriter Cat Clyde‘s “Mama Said” set you up nicely for the full-on flow of the track, the lead single from her May 5 release, Ivory Castanets.

