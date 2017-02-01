KXT 91.7
KXT 91.7
Muddy Magnolias
February 1, 2017
Fusing folk rock, soul and blues,
Muddy Magnolias
‘ one-of-a-kind sound was captured for all eternity in their
KXT Live Session
.
“Brother, What Happened?”
“Devil’s Teeth”
“Broken People”
