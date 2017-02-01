Home / KXT Live Sessions / Muddy Magnolias

Muddy Magnolias

February 1, 2017

Fusing folk rock, soul and blues, Muddy Magnolias‘ one-of-a-kind sound was captured for all eternity in their KXT Live Session.

 

“Brother, What Happened?”

“Devil’s Teeth”

“Broken People”

 

 

Explore more KXT Live Sessions HERE.

 

Filed Under: KXT Live Sessions Tagged With: ,