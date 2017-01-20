Meet The North Texas Artists at SXSW 2017

SXSW Music Fest is known for bringing together a diverse lineup of up-and-coming artists from around the world.

And this year, we’re thrilled to see that a handful of North Texas artists will be among that talented bunch. Here’s a preview* of the showcasing artists you can catch down in Austin who hail from North Texas:

Adrion Butler

Genre: Gospel Hometown: Dallas, TX Website: www.adrionbutler.com

Adrion Butler is a Christian rapper born in Midland, Texas and based in Dallas. He’s worked with a wide range of artists including T-Ned, J-Paul (from 116 Click), L.A.D., Pradacal and many more. He’s also shared the stage with Norris J, Andy Mineo, YBSOD, Sean C. Johnson, Json, Flame, Da Truth and more.

Brutal Juice

Genre: Metal Hometown: Denton, TX Website: http://brutaljuice.com Denton’s Brutal Juice was formed in the early 90’s by singer/guitarist Gordon Gibson, drummer Ben Burt, guitarist Ted Wood, bassist Sam McCall and singer/performance artist Craig Welch. Their music has been described as an intense style that blends progressive-rock, punk and heavy metal. Castro Genre: Pop Hometown: Dallas, TX Website: http://castroofficial.com/ Castro is an American pop/folk trio made up of siblings Jason, Michael and Jackie Castro. You may recognize Jason and Michael from season 7 and 8 of American Idol, where they both charmed audiences and judges alike. Now, the sibling trio has collectively sold nearly three-quarters of a million albums, appeared on Ellen, Today, The Tonight Show and more.

Claire Morales