Meet The North Texas Artists at SXSW 2017

SXSW Music Fest is known for bringing together a diverse lineup of up-and-coming artists from around the world.
And this year, we’re thrilled to see that a handful of North Texas artists will be among that talented bunch. Here’s a preview* of the showcasing artists you can catch down in Austin who hail from North Texas:
Adrion Butler
Brutal Juice
Castro
Claire Morales
Crayondroids
E. Calloway
DJ OVERCOMER
Josiah Caleb
Leoncarlo Canlas
Leoncarlo Canlas is a renowned violinist, with over 20 years of experience, located in Denton, Texas. Classically trained, he attended the University of North Texas for violin and went on to collaborate with a number of Texas bands including Seryn and Botany. Leoncarlo has performed all over the world and with musicians such as Dave Brubeck, George Clinton and more.
Melissa Polinar
ShySpeaks
Skinny Cooks
The Drummies
Meet The Drummies — 11 year-old AD and 13 year-old JD. Their passion for drums have lead to performing with greats such as Leo Nocentelli, Robert “Sput” Searight, Stanton Moore and countless others. According to them, “We just love playing drums and hanging out!”
The Unlikely Candidates