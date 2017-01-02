Home / KXT Music Blog / KXT’s Best of 2016

KXT’s Best of 2016

January 2, 2017

 

Here they are! The top songs you chose as your favorites of 2016! Happy New Year, folks!

10. “Ein Berliner” — Jacob Metcalf

9. “I Need Never Get Old” — Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

8. “Wristband” — Paul Simon

7. “I Am Not Afraid” — Charley Crockett

6. “Trouble” — Cage The Elephant

5. “Burn The Witch” — Radiohead

4. “Ain’t No Man” — Avett Brothers

3. “Cleopatra” — The Lumineers

2. “Lazarus” — David Bowie

1.”Wow” — Beck

And here’s the full list:

1. Beck – “Wow”
2. David Bowie – “Lazarus”
3. The Lumineers – “Cleopatra”
4. Avett Brothers – “Ain’t No Man”
5. Radiohead – “Burn The Witch”
6. Cage The Elephant – “Trouble”
7. Charley Crockett – “I Am Not Afraid”
8. Paul Simon – “Wristband”
9. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – “I Need Never Get Old”
10. Jacob Metcalf – “Ein Berliner”
11. Miike Snow – “Genghis Khan”
12. The Roomsounds – “Baby’s Got The Bluest Eyes”
13. Mumford & Sons – “There Will Be Time”
14. Sylvan Esso – “Radio”
15. Pageantry – “Vicious Wishes”
16. Sarah Jaffe – “Did David Feel Like This?”
17. BØRNS – “American Money”
18. Bon Iver – “33 ‘God'”
19. Angel Olsen – “Shut Up Kiss Me”
20. Garrett Owen – “Sad Eyed Son”
21. The Revivalists – “Wish I Knew You”
22. Norah Jones – “Carry On”
23. Doug Burr – “Country Girls In City Dresses”
24. Wilco – “If I Ever Was A Child”
25. Daniel Markham – “Zelda”
26. Leonard Cohen – “You Want It Darker”
27. Band Of Horses – “Casual Party”
28. Father John Misty – “Real Love Baby”
29. Bryce – “High Tops”
30. Glass Animals – “Life Itself”
31. Gaston Light – “Make Up Your Mind”
32. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – “A 1000 Times”
33. Ronnie Heart – “Smoovie”
34. Two Door Cinema Club – “Bad Decisions”
35. Dawes – “When The Tequila Runs Out”
36. War Party – “Jellyfish”
37. Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings – I’m Still Here
38. Frightened Rabbit – “Get Out”
39. Florence + The Machine – “Wish That You Were Here”
40. The Head & The Heart – “All We Ever Knew”
41. White Denim – “Ha Ha Ha Ha (Yeah)”
42. Nicholas Altobelli – “Exit Polls”
43. Chance The Rapper – “Blessings (Reprise)”
44. Maggie Rogers – “Alaska”
45. Nick Waterhouse feat. Leon Bridges – “Katchi”
46. Local Natives – “Fountain Of Youth”
47. Jake Paleschic – “When It Is Played”
48. Regina Spektor – “Bleeding Heart”
49. The Wind + The Wave – “Grand Canyon”
50. Vance Joy – “Fire And The Flood”
51. Cut Throat Finches – “Moonbeast”
52. Bishop Briggs – “River”
53. Matt Tedder – “Good As Gone”
54. Iggy Pop – “Gardenia”
55. Kings Of Leon – “Waste A Moment”
56. Wall Of Orange – “Small Hour Crimes”
57. Saint Motel – “Move”
58. Siamese – “Savage High”
59. Shovels & Rope – “I Know”
60. Joseph – “White Flag”
61. Claire Morales/Rachel Gollay – “Suzanne”
62. Eliot Sumner – “After Dark”
63. Cynnamon – “Dancing In The Sun”
64. Bibi Bourelly – “Sally”
65. Bravo Max – “Clean Slate”
66. Amos Lee – “Vaporize”
67. Andrew Bird – “Capsized”
68. Somogyi – “Got No Doubt”
69. case/lang/veirs – “Atomic Number”
70. Rahim Quazi – “Ghost Hunting”
71. Declan McKenna – “Brazil”
72. Grouplove – “Welcome To Your Life”
73. Leon Bridges – “Ball Of Confusion (That’s What The World Is Today)”
74. NEONNOAH – “Atlas”
75. Oh Pep! – “Doctor Doctor”
76. The Record Company – “Off The Ground”
77. Cozy Hawks – “True Pair”
78. The Strumbellas – “We Don’t Know”
79. Northern National – “The New Age”
80. Barns Courtney – “Glitter And Gold”
81. Pixies – “Classic Masher”
82. Corinne Bailey Rae – “Stop Where You Are”
83. Exit Glaciers – “Silence Has Left”
84. Hozier – “Better Love”
85. Daniel Markham & Claire Morales – “Neighborhood Creeps”
86. Michael Kiwanuka – “One More Night”
87. Phantogram – “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore”
88. Sharon Van Etten – “Not Myself”
89. Charles Bradley – “Changes”
90. Jamestown Revival – “Love Is A Burden”
91. Margaret Glaspy – “Emotions And Math”
