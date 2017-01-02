KXT’s Best of 2016

1. Beck – “Wow”

2. David Bowie – “Lazarus”

3. The Lumineers – “Cleopatra”

4. Avett Brothers – “Ain’t No Man”

5. Radiohead – “Burn The Witch”

6. Cage The Elephant – “Trouble”

7. Charley Crockett – “I Am Not Afraid”

8. Paul Simon – “Wristband”

9. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – “I Need Never Get Old”

10. Jacob Metcalf – “Ein Berliner”

11. Miike Snow – “Genghis Khan”

12. The Roomsounds – “Baby’s Got The Bluest Eyes”

13. Mumford & Sons – “There Will Be Time”

14. Sylvan Esso – “Radio”

15. Pageantry – “Vicious Wishes”

16. Sarah Jaffe – “Did David Feel Like This?”

17. BØRNS – “American Money”

18. Bon Iver – “33 ‘God'”

19. Angel Olsen – “Shut Up Kiss Me”

20. Garrett Owen – “Sad Eyed Son”

21. The Revivalists – “Wish I Knew You”

22. Norah Jones – “Carry On”

23. Doug Burr – “Country Girls In City Dresses”

24. Wilco – “If I Ever Was A Child”

25. Daniel Markham – “Zelda”

26. Leonard Cohen – “You Want It Darker”

27. Band Of Horses – “Casual Party”

28. Father John Misty – “Real Love Baby”

29. Bryce – “High Tops”

30. Glass Animals – “Life Itself”

31. Gaston Light – “Make Up Your Mind”

32. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – “A 1000 Times”

33. Ronnie Heart – “Smoovie”

34. Two Door Cinema Club – “Bad Decisions”

35. Dawes – “When The Tequila Runs Out”

36. War Party – “Jellyfish”

37. Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings – I’m Still Here

38. Frightened Rabbit – “Get Out”

39. Florence + The Machine – “Wish That You Were Here”

40. The Head & The Heart – “All We Ever Knew”

41. White Denim – “Ha Ha Ha Ha (Yeah)”

42. Nicholas Altobelli – “Exit Polls”

43. Chance The Rapper – “Blessings (Reprise)”

44. Maggie Rogers – “Alaska”

45. Nick Waterhouse feat. Leon Bridges – “Katchi”

46. Local Natives – “Fountain Of Youth”

47. Jake Paleschic – “When It Is Played”

48. Regina Spektor – “Bleeding Heart”

49. The Wind + The Wave – “Grand Canyon”

50. Vance Joy – “Fire And The Flood”

51. Cut Throat Finches – “Moonbeast”

52. Bishop Briggs – “River”

53. Matt Tedder – “Good As Gone”

54. Iggy Pop – “Gardenia”

55. Kings Of Leon – “Waste A Moment”

56. Wall Of Orange – “Small Hour Crimes”

57. Saint Motel – “Move”

58. Siamese – “Savage High”

59. Shovels & Rope – “I Know”

60. Joseph – “White Flag”

61. Claire Morales/Rachel Gollay – “Suzanne”

62. Eliot Sumner – “After Dark”

63. Cynnamon – “Dancing In The Sun”

64. Bibi Bourelly – “Sally”

65. Bravo Max – “Clean Slate”

66. Amos Lee – “Vaporize”

67. Andrew Bird – “Capsized”

68. Somogyi – “Got No Doubt”

69. case/lang/veirs – “Atomic Number”

70. Rahim Quazi – “Ghost Hunting”

71. Declan McKenna – “Brazil”

72. Grouplove – “Welcome To Your Life”

73. Leon Bridges – “Ball Of Confusion (That’s What The World Is Today)”

74. NEONNOAH – “Atlas”

75. Oh Pep! – “Doctor Doctor”

76. The Record Company – “Off The Ground”

77. Cozy Hawks – “True Pair”

78. The Strumbellas – “We Don’t Know”

79. Northern National – “The New Age”

80. Barns Courtney – “Glitter And Gold”

81. Pixies – “Classic Masher”

82. Corinne Bailey Rae – “Stop Where You Are”

83. Exit Glaciers – “Silence Has Left”

84. Hozier – “Better Love”

85. Daniel Markham & Claire Morales – “Neighborhood Creeps”

86. Michael Kiwanuka – “One More Night”

87. Phantogram – “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore”

88. Sharon Van Etten – “Not Myself”

89. Charles Bradley – “Changes”

90. Jamestown Revival – “Love Is A Burden”