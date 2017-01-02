KXT’s Best of 2016

Here they are! The top songs you chose as your favorites of 2016! Happy New Year, folks!
And here’s the full list:
|1. Beck – “Wow”
|2. David Bowie – “Lazarus”
|3. The Lumineers – “Cleopatra”
|4. Avett Brothers – “Ain’t No Man”
|5. Radiohead – “Burn The Witch”
|6. Cage The Elephant – “Trouble”
|7. Charley Crockett – “I Am Not Afraid”
|8. Paul Simon – “Wristband”
|9. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – “I Need Never Get Old”
|10. Jacob Metcalf – “Ein Berliner”
|11. Miike Snow – “Genghis Khan”
|12. The Roomsounds – “Baby’s Got The Bluest Eyes”
|13. Mumford & Sons – “There Will Be Time”
|14. Sylvan Esso – “Radio”
|15. Pageantry – “Vicious Wishes”
|16. Sarah Jaffe – “Did David Feel Like This?”
|17. BØRNS – “American Money”
|18. Bon Iver – “33 ‘God'”
|19. Angel Olsen – “Shut Up Kiss Me”
|20. Garrett Owen – “Sad Eyed Son”
|21. The Revivalists – “Wish I Knew You”
|22. Norah Jones – “Carry On”
|23. Doug Burr – “Country Girls In City Dresses”
|24. Wilco – “If I Ever Was A Child”
|25. Daniel Markham – “Zelda”
|26. Leonard Cohen – “You Want It Darker”
|27. Band Of Horses – “Casual Party”
|28. Father John Misty – “Real Love Baby”
|29. Bryce – “High Tops”
|30. Glass Animals – “Life Itself”
|31. Gaston Light – “Make Up Your Mind”
|32. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – “A 1000 Times”
|33. Ronnie Heart – “Smoovie”
|34. Two Door Cinema Club – “Bad Decisions”
|35. Dawes – “When The Tequila Runs Out”
|36. War Party – “Jellyfish”
|37. Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings – I’m Still Here
|38. Frightened Rabbit – “Get Out”
|39. Florence + The Machine – “Wish That You Were Here”
|40. The Head & The Heart – “All We Ever Knew”
|41. White Denim – “Ha Ha Ha Ha (Yeah)”
|42. Nicholas Altobelli – “Exit Polls”
|43. Chance The Rapper – “Blessings (Reprise)”
|44. Maggie Rogers – “Alaska”
|45. Nick Waterhouse feat. Leon Bridges – “Katchi”
|46. Local Natives – “Fountain Of Youth”
|47. Jake Paleschic – “When It Is Played”
|48. Regina Spektor – “Bleeding Heart”
|49. The Wind + The Wave – “Grand Canyon”
|50. Vance Joy – “Fire And The Flood”
|51. Cut Throat Finches – “Moonbeast”
|52. Bishop Briggs – “River”
|53. Matt Tedder – “Good As Gone”
|54. Iggy Pop – “Gardenia”
|55. Kings Of Leon – “Waste A Moment”
|56. Wall Of Orange – “Small Hour Crimes”
|57. Saint Motel – “Move”
|58. Siamese – “Savage High”
|59. Shovels & Rope – “I Know”
|60. Joseph – “White Flag”
|61. Claire Morales/Rachel Gollay – “Suzanne”
|62. Eliot Sumner – “After Dark”
|63. Cynnamon – “Dancing In The Sun”
|64. Bibi Bourelly – “Sally”
|65. Bravo Max – “Clean Slate”
|66. Amos Lee – “Vaporize”
|67. Andrew Bird – “Capsized”
|68. Somogyi – “Got No Doubt”
|69. case/lang/veirs – “Atomic Number”
|70. Rahim Quazi – “Ghost Hunting”
|71. Declan McKenna – “Brazil”
|72. Grouplove – “Welcome To Your Life”
|73. Leon Bridges – “Ball Of Confusion (That’s What The World Is Today)”
|74. NEONNOAH – “Atlas”
|75. Oh Pep! – “Doctor Doctor”
|76. The Record Company – “Off The Ground”
|77. Cozy Hawks – “True Pair”
|78. The Strumbellas – “We Don’t Know”
|79. Northern National – “The New Age”
|80. Barns Courtney – “Glitter And Gold”
|81. Pixies – “Classic Masher”
|82. Corinne Bailey Rae – “Stop Where You Are”
|83. Exit Glaciers – “Silence Has Left”
|84. Hozier – “Better Love”
|85. Daniel Markham & Claire Morales – “Neighborhood Creeps”
|86. Michael Kiwanuka – “One More Night”
|87. Phantogram – “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore”
|88. Sharon Van Etten – “Not Myself”
|89. Charles Bradley – “Changes”
|90. Jamestown Revival – “Love Is A Burden”
|91. Margaret Glaspy – “Emotions And Math”