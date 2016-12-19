KXT’s New Music Monday picks for December 19 celebrate funky, feely and fashionably local:

The prolific genius of John Dufilho never ceases to amaze us. Along with The Deathray Davies, I Love Math, Apples In Stereo and Cantina, you can now add Corner Suns to his lengthy resume. Joining up with Brandon Carr from The Earlies and Dallas’ very own Sarah Jaffe, “The Rattle In The Room” is an absolute delight, something festive and warm to cozy up with on this bitterly cold Monday. Corner Suns’ self-titled debut arrives January 13 via Dallas-based Idol Records, with an album release party and in-store performance slated for January 29 at Good Records.

February 24 marks the heroic return of the Old 97’s with Graveyard Whistling, their 11th studio album to date and undoubtedly another shining example of the band’s torch and twang brilliance. Be on the lookout for their co-writing cameos from Butch Walker and Nicole Atkins, and Rhett Miller’s eerily awesome duet with Brandi Carlile here on the lead single, “Good With God.”

Aesthetically speaking, there’s a certain Brian Eno-era Talking Heads feel to the newest single from the funk-tacular and jam-friendly Lotus – and even in the title of their latest album, Eat The Light, there’s a not-so-subtle shout-out to Remain In Light. Hook-driven and kinetic, “White Light Fadeaway” will shake the weekend cobwebs from your mind and provide the perfect Monday afternoon wake-up call.

Lush and intimate, you won’t find a better introductory single than Mosa Wild‘s “Smoke,” a memorable and haunting take on love and loss. And don’t let the comparisons with The National fool you. This UK quartet will definitely find its place on your 2017 radar.

Happy New Music Monday!

XOXO

Gini.