This fall, join us as KXT 91.7 celebrates 10 years on the air with an exciting lineup of activities and events — all leading up to our birthday concert, KXT Turns 10 featuring Grace Potter!

KXT Tiny Cake Contest

North Texas is home to some of the nation’s best undiscovered musical talent. If you’re a North Texas artist, you could win the opportunity to open for Grace Potter at our KXT Turns 10 birthday concert when you enter the KXT Tiny Cake Contest. But hurry. The deadline to submit your video is Sunday, October 13.

KXT Turns 10 feat. Grace Potter

Join us as KXT celebrates a decade of handcrafted local radio with a one-of-a-kind birthday concert — KXT Turns 10 featuring Grace Potter and special guest Devon Gilfillian on Saturday, November 9 at The Rustic in Dallas!

Tickets on sale now!

KXT Live Sessions — The Album

KXT Turns 10 also means a decade of intimate studio performances by locally and nationally acclaimed artists. Later this fall, KXT is excited to offer a handpicked selection of some of our favorite KXT Live Sessions recordings from the past 10 years — all on a special edition collector’s vinyl album. Stay tuned for more.

KXT is only possible because of support from our members. Thank you for 10 years of new, local and legendary music. We’re just getting the party started, so check back here for more birthday fun.