The Từ Vân Lion Dance team lit up the night with fire-breathing performances at the Asia Times Square Lunar New Year opening weekend. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The 2025 Lunar New Year celebrations at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie kicked off with an electrifying opening weekend, marking the Year of the Wood Snake with a vibrant showcase of culture, community, and tradition.

Hosted by Choctaw Casinos & Asia Times Square, the festival promises three weekends of festivities, including cultural performances, delicious food, and an immersive celebration of Asian heritage.

If you’re planning to attend, be prepared for massive crowds. Even in the huge parking lot, finding a spot was a challenge. Taking a rideshare service like Uber might be a smart move.

One of the most captivating performances came from the Từ Vân Lion Dance Team, a nonprofit group rooted in community and tradition. Many of the dancers were teenagers or even younger, and watching them carry on these traditions with such joy and pride was a highlight of the night.

The group has been around for about 20 years, and is currently headed by young leader Thinh Ho. “We do a lot of festivals, grand openings and Lunar New Year events,” Ho said. “If you know anyone who wants to join, send them to us! The little baby [lion dancer] has only been around for two weeks and gets to perform already!”

Music and dance played a major role in the festivities in the new music venue inside Asia Times Square. Over a dozen K-Pop dance groups graced the stage to embody the joyous new year energy, and Dallas singer Celine Thiên Ân celebrated her 10th year performing at the annual event.

There was a surprising amount of young people in attendance, supporting the performers and embracing the K-Pop dance movement that seems to be happening in North Texas. Groups like Sakura Moon from Dallas brought the crowd to roaring cheers, exuding pure joy and confidence.

With two more weekends of celebrations ahead, Asia Times Square’s Lunar New Year Festival continues to be a must-visit event, offering a blend of tradition, entertainment, and community spirit. Whether you’re here for the lion dances, the K-pop performances, or just the incredible food, there’s something for everyone to enjoy as we welcome the Year of the Wood Snake.

Check out the festivities on these coming dates:

🎟 FREE Entry & Parking!

📍 2625 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

🗓️ Weekend 2: Jan. 24, 25, 26

🗓️ Weekend 3: Feb. 1& 2 (Firecracker Show Only – No Vendors)

Full details on the Asia Times Square website.

Inside Asia Time Square, the crowds piled in to eat authentic asian dishes from dozens of vendors along every wall in the space. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Từ Vân Lion Dance team is a temple younth group, whose performers are made up mostly of kids, preserving and promoting Asian heritage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The pulsating beats of the drums could be heard throughout Asia Times Square. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Decorations for Lunar New Year were emblazoned with many Asian languages, celebrating diversity for the holiday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Crowds couldn’t get enough of the finger foods at the Lunar New Year celebration. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Every display of food called for more salivating. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sakura Moon dance group took the stage at the Lunar New Year celebration at Asia Times Square. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Solo K-Pop dancer Lauren made an impression when the music unexpectedly turned off, but they finished their routine to the cheers of the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The space between the two buildings at Asia Times Square served as an open-air market with fresh grilled meats, plus a massive Lunar New Year altar at the end of the alley. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Some foodies were fascinated by Asian cuisine like whole squid on a stick. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Connecting with the Lunar New Year altar in the little details. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Celine Thiên Ân has been performing at the Lunar New Year event for 10 years, and sang in both English and Vietnamese. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The energy of the K-Pop dancers were infectious at the Lunar New Year kickoff event. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The K-Pop dance jam included all the dance crews, showing off how much these kids love to perform. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Choctaw Casino sponsored a huge room for the event, offering some photo-ops for attendees. Photo: Jessica Waffles

This faux cherry blossom tree was a big hit with the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Lunar New Year 2025 welcomes the Year of the Wood Snake, and this art installation was entrancing to look at. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.