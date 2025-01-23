The 2025 Lunar New Year celebrations at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie kicked off with an electrifying opening weekend, marking the Year of the Wood Snake with a vibrant showcase of culture, community, and tradition.
Hosted by Choctaw Casinos & Asia Times Square, the festival promises three weekends of festivities, including cultural performances, delicious food, and an immersive celebration of Asian heritage.
If you’re planning to attend, be prepared for massive crowds. Even in the huge parking lot, finding a spot was a challenge. Taking a rideshare service like Uber might be a smart move.
One of the most captivating performances came from the Từ Vân Lion Dance Team, a nonprofit group rooted in community and tradition. Many of the dancers were teenagers or even younger, and watching them carry on these traditions with such joy and pride was a highlight of the night.
The group has been around for about 20 years, and is currently headed by young leader Thinh Ho. “We do a lot of festivals, grand openings and Lunar New Year events,” Ho said. “If you know anyone who wants to join, send them to us! The little baby [lion dancer] has only been around for two weeks and gets to perform already!”
Music and dance played a major role in the festivities in the new music venue inside Asia Times Square. Over a dozen K-Pop dance groups graced the stage to embody the joyous new year energy, and Dallas singer Celine Thiên Ân celebrated her 10th year performing at the annual event.
There was a surprising amount of young people in attendance, supporting the performers and embracing the K-Pop dance movement that seems to be happening in North Texas. Groups like Sakura Moon from Dallas brought the crowd to roaring cheers, exuding pure joy and confidence.
With two more weekends of celebrations ahead, Asia Times Square’s Lunar New Year Festival continues to be a must-visit event, offering a blend of tradition, entertainment, and community spirit. Whether you’re here for the lion dances, the K-pop performances, or just the incredible food, there’s something for everyone to enjoy as we welcome the Year of the Wood Snake.
Check out the festivities on these coming dates:
🎟 FREE Entry & Parking!
📍 2625 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
🗓️ Weekend 2: Jan. 24, 25, 26
🗓️ Weekend 3: Feb. 1& 2 (Firecracker Show Only – No Vendors)
Full details on the Asia Times Square website.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
