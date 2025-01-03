The Homegrown Music Show: Olive Vox, Cellar Walls, Valley of Ruin

Psych-rock band Pique from Denton premiered “Aren’t You Done Being Bored?” on the show this week, from their upcoming EP Phantasmagoria – which drops this weekend on January 4.

“First Light,” a neo-jazz treat from Dallas’ Robert Trusko, got a spin on the show ahead of his Shifting Continuums concert tonight, January 3, at Deep Ellum Art Co with Hedras and Sky Window.

If you happen to be in Tulsa on January 10, take another listen to “Blood Runs Cold” and see Mountain of Smoke live at The Whittier Bar with Tyrants Might.

“Retrograde” by Chill Hill from Fort Worth got a spin ahead of his birthday bash at Magnolia Motor Lounge on January 13.

The week-long free event JAMBALOO is coming up quick, so we got to listen to “Run” by skirts, who will be playing Club Dada on February 8 at Club Dada with Lomelda, a band you might recognize from last year’s prestigious Kilby Block Party lineup.

Olive Vox

The young alt-rock band from Mansfield recently released their latest single “PROBLEM.” Packed with energy and a fresh sound, the track showcases their unique blend of influences and undeniable talent. Fans won’t want to miss the chance to experience their electrifying live performance at Deep Ellum Art Co on January 25.

Cellar Walls

Written and performed by Wichita Falls musician Stephen Welch, “Grateful” is a joyful jam from his solo album New Cells released last year. With 20 years of experience playing music across North Texas, Stephen’s seasoned artistry and heartfelt approach shine through in this toe-tapping earworm.

Valley of Ruin

“Changing of the Guard,” the latest single by Fort Worth’s Valley of Ruin, showcases the band’s signature cinematic style. Blending desolate, southwestern-inspired guitar tones with thunderous drums and evocative cello, the track sweeps listeners through a storm of raw emotion and powerful riffs. This alternative rock duo, consisting of Jacob Zarate and Matthew Kevin Dunn, continues to redefine their sound ahead of their upcoming album, II, set for release in early 2025.

The Homegrown Music Show – 1/2/25

“Aren’t You Done Being Bored?” – Pique

“Ophiuchi Hotline” – Psychic Love Child

“PROBLEM” – Olive Vox

“All Smiles” – Skinny Cooks

“Retrograde” – Chill Hill

“First Light” – Robert Trusko

“Grateful” – Cellar Walls

“Just Keep It Real” – Yeah Huh

“Run” – skirts

“Changing of the Guard” – Valley of Ruin

“Creating Space” – Wolves Reign

“Blood Runs Cold (feat Lorelei K)” – Mountain of Smoke

“Pretty Man” – Pretty Man

“Demagnetized” – Primo Danger

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.