The Homegrown Music Show: moonstone., Mirror Space, Lua Trilogy!

This week’s vibe started with the healing sounds of Denton violinist and composer Leoncarlo‘s instrumental song “Blooming I.” He played the song live at an avant-garde show at Dallas New Contemporary last year, showcasing his musical alchemy. The song comes from his immaculate and cinematic album Still Forms.

Many instrumental songs are sprinkled through the playlist this week, including the introspective groove “Cycles” by Danksy from Dallas and “Montana” from The Funky Knuckles – who you can catch January 17 at Deep Ellum Art Company, headlining Lockjohnson’s Playground presents The Musical Sandbox.

The Dallas Entertainment Awards announced the official nominees for all awards categories, and nominees for Song of the Year graced the show in a 3-song set: “Love Comes Back Around” by David Forsyth feat. Frankie Leonie, Stop the Car” by Gracen Wynn, and “Guiding Light” by Midnight Howl (Dev Wulf).

Catch the Dallas Entertainment Awards Meet & Greet Showcase at Double Wide on January 26, which includes performance featured artist Gracen Wynn. Vote for your favorite nominees at DallasEntertainment.com and attend the Dallas Entertainment Awards on January 29 at Studio at The Factory.

moonstone.

moonstone.’s latest single “Just Another Day” captures the raw beauty of emotional sensitivity through lead singer Gracie Armendariz’s heartfelt lyrics and the band’s ethereal soundscape. The band packed out Trees in Deep Ellum to celebrate the release last week, as their sounds continues to resonate with growing audiences. The track reflects the experience of feeling deeply connected to everyday moments and the emotions of others. With dreamy instrumentation and poignant storytelling, the song offers a relatable embrace for anyone who wears their heart on their sleeve.

Mirror Space

Plano-based musician and producer Ryan Miles, known as Mirror Space, brings groove-driven energy to his third release, “Someone Like Lightning.” The track showcases his passion for real instrumentation, blending steady rhythms with his signature guitar and bass work. Set to hit streaming platforms on January 9th, it’s a dynamic addition to Mirror Space’s evolving sound.

Lua Trilogy!

Lua Trilogy, the project of artist Lua Roach, unveils an introspective journey with “Emerald Eyes (A Medley of Sorts)” from their debut album Sunbelt Princess. Created during a time of personal upheaval, the track explores themes of longing, self-discovery, and finding peace through love. With poetic reflections and vivid imagery, it captures the transformative realization that the future, like Nevada’s endless deserts, is a vast frontier to navigate alongside those who matter most.

The Homegrown Music Show – 1/9/25

“Blooming I.” – Leoncarlo

“Cycles” – Danksy

“All That Wanting” – Claire Morales

“Just Another Day” – moonstone.

“Fade” – Def Rain

“Emerald Eyes (A Medley of Sorts) – Lua Trilogy!

“Love Comes Back Around” – David Forsyth feat Frankie Leonie

“Stop the Car” – Gracen Wynn

“Guiding Light” – The Midnight Howl

“Montana” – The Funky Knuckles

“Trigger” – Kirk Thurmond

“Someone Like Lightning” – Mirror Space

“Serotonin” – Los Beckleys

“Ashes” – Loren Kole

“Mannequin Woman” – Sarah Jaffe

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.