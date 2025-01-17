The Homegrown Music Show: Mitchell Ferguson, Yo Cisco Kidd, 1WILLAYE + Loners Club

This week’s show highlighted some Dallas Entertainment Awards nominees, including Song of the Year nom “Yes Man” by North Texas darling Remy Reilly. Check out the DEA Meet & Greet Showcase January 26 at Double Wide and The DEA Ceremony on January 29 at The Studio at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Fort Worth guitar virtuoso Denver Williams got a spin of his song “Kick This Heavenly Feeling” ahead of his show with his band The Gas Money at Deep Ellum Art Co on January 30. DEA Best Americana Act nominee Dev Wulf will be opening the show with a duo set.

Brody Price’s “Hell On This Old Heart” and Matthew McNeal’s “All For Nothing” got some airplay on the show this week. You can catch both of them live on February 6 at Tulips FTW as part of JAMBALOO—a week-long run of free music from February 1-8. Check out the full lineup on the JAMBALOO website.

You heard “Villain” by Matchstick Ghost from Denton, ahead of their set “as the Twilight Soundtrack” at Valloween on February 15 at Andy’s Bar—a Valentine Halloween tradition.

From Henry the Archer’s latest album The Garden, “Sheep Song” closed out the show this week. Check him out tonight January 17 at Tulips FTW for the 4th annual NOT STOCK show alongside Son of Stan, Marfa Lights, Cut Throat Finches and more.

1WILLAYE ft. Loners Club

Dynamic and daring, smooth and sweet—”Close To You” by 1WILLAYE ft. Loners Club is nominated for two Dallas Entertainment Awards: Song of the Year and Best Duo / Group Song. The music video for the song features special choreography and fun, uplifting energy.

Mitchell Ferguson

Six weeks ago, Mitchell Ferguson made a silly video post on social media with the caption “This is legitimately how most pop country songs are born.” What started as a joke turned into a sensation, becoming a viral hit and gaining millions of views. Ferguson quickly seized the moment, writing full lyrics to the song, inviting people to do an open verse challenge, recording gang vocals at a local bar and getting this track hot off the press. It’s officially dropped everywhere today.

Yo Cisco Kidd

Dylan Stamas, known for his lo-fi project Yo Cisco Kidd, has been steadily bringing beats to the North Texas scene. His Instagram page features video after video of his live-action analog lo-fi magic, often with anime playing in the background. The music is satisfying and addictive, and endlessly entertaining to watch. Catch his set live at Club Dada on February 4 as part of JAMBALOO, opening up for Cure For Paranoia, We Them Grays and Coach Tev. Event is free, but RSVP to reserve your ticket here.

The Homegrown Music Show – 1/16/25

“Blue Dreams” – Yo Cisco Kidd

“Close To You” – 1WILLAYE ft. Loners Club

“Yes Man” – Remy Reilly

“Drink a Beer” – Mitchell Ferguson

“Kick This Heavenly Feeling” – Denver Williams

“Hell On This Old Heart” – Brody Price

“Wander” – Hello Shannon

“All For Nothing” – Matthew McNeal

“Who Do You Serve?” – Joseph M

“Villain” – Matchstick Ghost

“Heady Storm” – Paper Saints

“Ten Million Thoughts” – Picnic Lightning

“Sheep Song” – Henry the Archer

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.