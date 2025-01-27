Teddy Swims vs. Hank Williams and more: Vote for your faves in KXT’s anti-love song bracket

We’re down with love, as KXT’s Anti-Love Song Bracket rolls into its second week, and the field has been reduced to just eight songs.

The remaining contenders run the gamut from ‘70s classics (Blondie’s “Heart of Glass”) to modern pop gems (Miley Cyrus, “Flowers,” Teddy Swims, “The Door”) and everything in between.

So, again, our dear, disenchanted readers, help us refine this list even further, and get us to the top four least lovey-dovey tunes, as we draw ever closer to — ugh — Valentine’s Day.

You can see the updated bracket below. Cast your votes now!

WEEK 2