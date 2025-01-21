Buffi Jacobs (left), Scott Tixier (center) and Leoncarlo (right) at New Media Contemporary. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The North Texas music scene is rich, diverse, and vibrant, with a variety of venues showcasing everything from jazz and indie rock to acoustic sets and experimental performances.

While the larger, more well-known spaces get much of the attention, a collection of hidden gems across Dallas and Fort Worth offers intimate settings and unique atmospheres that every music lover should experience. Check these out:

New Media Contemporary – Deep Ellum, Dallas

A true haven for experimental art and music on the edge of Deep Ellum on Exposition Ave, New Media Contemporary merges visual creativity with dynamic performances in a setting that feels both modern and intimate. Known for hosting boundary-pushing shows that blend multiple art forms, this venue is a playground for those looking to experience music and art in a fresh, inspiring way.

The Balcony Club – Lakewood, Dallas

Nestled in the Lakewood Theater building, The Balcony Club is a haven for jazz enthusiasts. This cozy spot exudes charm with its vintage decor and welcoming ambiance. Local musicians grace the stage nightly, and weekends often feature two acts a night. Expect smooth jazz and blues that transport listeners to a bygone era.

Discover something new: The Balcony Club recently launched a songwriter’s showcase called Candle Lit, hosted by Ryan Berg on Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to midnight. Each week includes a spotlight performance by a featured artist, followed by an open mic session, creating a dynamic platform for both established and emerging talent.

Ryan Berg & the Velvet Ears on a Spring night at Balcony Club in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Caves Lounge – Arlington

A local favorite in Arlington, Caves Lounge is known for its eclectic atmosphere and laid-back dive vibe. The venue features a massive outdoor patio and vintage decor. Live music ranges from rock and indie acts to acoustic sets, making every visit a new adventure. The venue also hosts Cult Film Club and trivia nights.

Red Zeppelin Records – McKinney

Red Zeppelin lives a double life as a record store and a live music venue, a must-visit for vinyl lovers and music aficionados alike. This intimate space gives patrons a chance to discover emerging local talent while browsing through an impressive collection of records.

Topline Addicts made for good window shopping from outside Red Zeppelin Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Chief Records – Fort Worth Stockyards

In the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards, Chief Records blends music and nostalgia. The venue hosts live acoustic performances from local artists, creating an authentic Texas music experience. With its selection of vinyl records and country-western charm, Chief Records is a hidden gem for both music and history lovers. Stop by their Instagram page to find out when they host songwriter showcases and pop-up events.

Like a local watering hole, record stores like Chief Records are lifeblood to their music and art communities. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Guitars & Growlers – Richardson & Flower Mound

Guitars & Growlers is more than just a music venue – it’s a gathering place where craft beer, handmade guitars, and live music come together in perfect harmony. Founded by two local Richardson families in 2017, this space has grown into a beloved community hub. Patrons can enjoy performances by local musicians while admiring the artistry of custom-built guitars displayed throughout the venues.

Check out robust events schedules at both Richardson and Flower Mound, which include singer/songwriter nights, record release parties, benefit shows and more.

The Wild Detectives – Bishop Arts, Dallas

The Wild Detectives is part bookstore, part bar and part music venue. This eclectic space hosts intimate live music performances that span genres, making it a great place to discover local talent and a safe haven for the culturally edgy & avant-garde. Check out upcoming events on their website.

Pro tip: Their hot toddy drink on a chilly night paired with a local book is perfection.

MATTIE brought movement through dance to her performance at The Wild Detectives. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Opening Bell Coffee – Dallas

Opening Bell Coffee is located inside Southside on Lamar, an enormous former Sears warehouse that was converted to loft apartments, artist studios and businesses in 1993. It’s a beloved spot for singer-songwriter showcases and acoustic sets. The cozy coffeehouse vibes and reputation for supporting local talent makes it a cherished venue for musicians and audiences. Don’t miss the longest running open mic in DFW, hosted 4PM – 6PM every Saturday.

Scat Jazz Lounge – Fort Worth

Tucked away in a basement off Sundance Square, Scat Jazz Lounge is a speakeasy-style venue that offers a true jazz club experience. The intimate setting, complete with candlelit tables and vintage decor, creates an ambiance perfect for live jazz performances. It’s a must-visit for jazz lovers seeking an authentic experience.

