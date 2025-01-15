The Revelers Hall Band at their iconic weekend matinee residency at Revelers Hall last Sunday, with soul singer Joel Wells Jr. stepping in on vocals. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ready or not, Carnival season is marching back into Dallas, and Revelers Hall is kicking things off in true New Orleans spirit. Nestled in the heart of Bishop Arts, this beloved music lounge is a haven for jazz lovers and live music enthusiasts alike. The Revelers Hall Band brought their signature energy to last Sunday’s matinee, filling the intimate shotgun bar with infectious brass beats and vibrant melodies that transported attendees straight to Bourbon Street.

New Orleans carnival season started on January 6. Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday,” on March 4 this year, dates back centuries as a celebration of music, dancing, and indulgence before the season of Lent. From vibrant parades to soulful brass bands, the essence of Mardi Gras lives in its joyous energy and musical roots — a spirit Revelers Hall embraces year-round. With foundations in jazz and dynamic live performances, the venue channels the soul of New Orleans and brings it right to Dallas’ doorstep.

Join the celebration and experience the magic for yourself with these upcoming live music events at Revelers Hall (see full calendar on the Revelers Hall website):

January 17: Marcus Parks & Friends

Marcus Parks & Friends January 18: Terence & Phil

Terence & Phil January 24: Bayou A Drink

Bayou A Drink January 25: Unfaded Brass Band

Kevin Butler’s stage banter keeps the vibe light and fresh at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The illustrious Phil Joseph and Alcedrick Todd at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Razzmatazz kept the Sunday soiree flowing with a round of shots. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Justin Anderson sat in with the Revelers Hall in for a few songs. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Revelers Hall often gets curious lookie-loos at the front doors. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Daniel Porter ecstatic to be on keys at Revelers Hall in Bishop Arts. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Revelers Hall Band is known for their lively energy & showmanship. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mardi Gras has arrived at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Cozy and warm inside Revelers Hall on a brisk Sunday afternoon. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Small moments in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Local legend drummer Jackie Whitmill Jr. makes an appearance at Revelers Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The flyer for Mardi Gras 2025 at Revelers Hall.

