Ready or not, Carnival season is marching back into Dallas, and Revelers Hall is kicking things off in true New Orleans spirit. Nestled in the heart of Bishop Arts, this beloved music lounge is a haven for jazz lovers and live music enthusiasts alike. The Revelers Hall Band brought their signature energy to last Sunday’s matinee, filling the intimate shotgun bar with infectious brass beats and vibrant melodies that transported attendees straight to Bourbon Street.
New Orleans carnival season started on January 6. Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday,” on March 4 this year, dates back centuries as a celebration of music, dancing, and indulgence before the season of Lent. From vibrant parades to soulful brass bands, the essence of Mardi Gras lives in its joyous energy and musical roots — a spirit Revelers Hall embraces year-round. With foundations in jazz and dynamic live performances, the venue channels the soul of New Orleans and brings it right to Dallas’ doorstep.
Join the celebration and experience the magic for yourself with these upcoming live music events at Revelers Hall (see full calendar on the Revelers Hall website):
- January 17: Marcus Parks & Friends
- January 18: Terence & Phil
- January 24: Bayou A Drink
- January 25: Unfaded Brass Band
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
