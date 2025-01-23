PHOTOS: The first KXT Public Music Meeting of 2025 at Dan’s Silverleaf

The first KXT Public Music Meeting of 2025 was a success at Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT kicked off 2025 with its first Public Music Meeting of the year at Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton, bringing together music lovers, KXT staff, and a whole lot of opinions. Hosted by KXT Program Director Benji McPhail, the event gave attendees the chance to rate new music in real time, using 1-10 scorecards to weigh in on each song played.

Some of KXT’s on-air team—Lesley James, Jackson Wisdorf, Eric Bright, and Jeff Penfield—roamed the venue with microphones to capture audience reactions. From enthusiastic endorsements to brutally honest takes, the night was filled with lively discussions on what hit and what missed.

Most songs received a mix of reviews, but a few clear standouts emerged. Blondshell’s “T&A,” Jungle’s “Keep Me Satisfied,” and Matthew McNeal’s “Out of Time” all earned strong praise from the crowd.

Others sparked divided reactions—Franz Ferdinand’s “Night or Day” was both a Shazam-worthy hit and, according to another, reminiscent of a generic truck commercial. Guster’s “When We Were Stars” was described as good driving music but struggled to hold some listeners’ interest.

As the meeting wrapped up, the debate over each track continued, proving once again that music is deeply personal—and always better with a crowd. Keep an eye out for the next Public Music Meeting and join the conversation on what should (or shouldn’t) make it onto the KXT airwaves.

KXT Program Director Benji McPhail instructs the crowd on how to rate songs. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Blondshell’s “T&A” got a strong positive response from the crowd at Dan’s Silverleaf. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Paul Slavens cheekily imitates “Raze the Bar” by Travis on stage at Dan’s Silverleaf. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Strong opinions came out at KXT’s Public Music Meeting in Denton. Photo: Jessica Waffles

This young attendee recognized her favorite artist in the blind listen. Blondshell would be proud. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT fans came over to check out the free concert tickets laid out on the KXT swag table. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Luckily some fans liked the songs we played. But not everybody. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Paul Slavens performed his signature “give me a name of a song to make up” set as a halftime show for the KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Hearing the voices of KXT listeners is a crucial step in how KXT shapes the station’s voice. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The most honest answers come out at KXT Public Music Meetings. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fresh from Maui, Paul Slavens is still on island time. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

