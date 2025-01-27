PHOTOS: Dallas Entertainment Awards Showcase + awards ceremony know before you go!

A confetti moment with Pet Taxi at the Dallas Entertainment Awards Meet & Greet Showcase at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Dallas Entertainment Awards Meet & Greet Showcase at Double Wide last night highlighted the celebration of diversity in the Dallas music scene. People from all walks of life populated the intimate venue–mixing genres and cultures, creating an inclusive and dynamic atmosphere.

Performances from Gracen Wynn, Furlow, Astrogiirl, Scuttino, Lighthouse, CURL, and Pet Taxi lit up the stage, while SOHO Dallas kept the energy high with a dance party at the main bar. Attendees mingled, reconnecting with old friends and making new ones, making the night feel like a mini-reunion for the Dallas music scene.

Beyond the music, the event highlighted the massive support behind this year’s awards, with over 9,000 votes cast before voting closed on January 21. Those eager to attend the awards ceremony on January 29 at The Studio at The Factory can still grab free tickets at Spinster Records, Charlie’s Star Lounge, and Double Wide. While entry will remain open to all, ticket holders will receive preferential admission.

A subtle nod to this year’s theme, “Baby You’re a Star,” was present in some cowboy glam attire, which is expected to be in full force at the main event.

Dezman Lehman, who launched the Dallas Entertainment Awards just a year ago with a small but dedicated team, expressed his joy in seeing people connect and celebrate together. The fully open nomination process ensured an atmosphere of inclusivity, embodying his vision of bringing people together to uplift the local music scene.

With the Meet & Greet Showcase setting the tone, anticipation is high for Wednesday’s ceremony with over 70 categories of awards—where some of Dallas’ brightest stars will shine.

The 2nd Annual Dallas Entertainment Awards Ceremony – know before you go!

Event Schedule:

Wednesday, January 29 @ The Studio at The Factory

Doors 6PM – Kick off with Sounds by DJ Brandon Blue

– Kick off with Ceremony Begins at 6:30PM – Awards begin with performances & presentations

– Awards begin with performances & presentations Intermission – Refreshments & mingling with music by DJ Brandon Blue

– Refreshments & mingling with music by Ceremony II – More awards & performances until 10 PM

– More awards & performances until 10 PM Official After Party at Charlie’s Star Lounge immediately following ceremony Featuring DJ Dezi 5, Brandon Blue, Natural Hiiigh & Wonderosso

Live Performances by:

Loren Kole – “Ashes”

Porsha Jay – “Gin & Tonic”

Devy Stonez – “Tuff”

Kameron Ross – “I Can’t Forget Him”

Rosegarden Funeral Party – “Doorway Ghost”

Sam Cormier – “dirtyu”

We Them Grays & Cure For Paranoia – medley “Love Again” & “Magik”

Alex O’Aiza – “YNMA”

May May Graves & Buck Wylde – duet performance

Dezi 5 – “Missing Myself” w/ visual tribute

Larry Gee – “Got to Have It”

Dress Code: Cowboy Glam

Think Cowboy Carter vibes—bold, edgy & unapologetically fabulous.

✨ Sparkle & Shine – Rhinestones, sequins & shimmering fabrics

– Rhinestones, sequins & shimmering fabrics 🤠 Western Glam – Cowboy boots, hats, fringe, denim & bold accessories

– Cowboy boots, hats, fringe, denim & bold accessories 💎 Mix denim & diamonds. Boots & ballgowns. And big Texas hair!

Find more info at dallasentertainmentawards.com.

The crowd showed up and showed out for the Dallas Entertainment Awards Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

It may have been cold outside, but that didn’t stop music lovers from coming out to support the scene. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tom Sless, Lorena Leigh and April May snap a photo at the red carpet backdrop. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The sounds of SOHO Dallas kept the dance party in the Double Wide main bar going all night for the Dallas Entertainment Awards. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The one and only Dezman Lehman takes in a moment to appreciate what he and his team built at the Dallas Entertainment Awards Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two local legends Erin Parisi (left) and Georgia Peach (right). Photo: Jessica Waffles

Pet Taxi’s set was lively & energetic, gaining the band new fans in the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Pet Taxi had a strong fan cluster front & center for the Dallas Entertainment Awards Showcase. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Some Dallas Entertainment Awards swag. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Scuttino on stage at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Scuttino’s dedicated fans remind of the importance of capturing and sharing the culture. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Lighthouse is an official nominee for the Best Alternative Act award. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

