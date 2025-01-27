PHOTOS: Dallas Entertainment Awards Showcase + awards ceremony know before you go!

The Dallas Entertainment Awards Meet & Greet Showcase at Double Wide last night highlighted the celebration of diversity in the Dallas music scene. People from all walks of life populated the intimate venue–mixing genres and cultures, creating an inclusive and dynamic atmosphere.
Performances from Gracen Wynn, Furlow, Astrogiirl, Scuttino, Lighthouse, CURL, and Pet Taxi lit up the stage, while SOHO Dallas kept the energy high with a dance party at the main bar. Attendees mingled, reconnecting with old friends and making new ones, making the night feel like a mini-reunion for the Dallas music scene.
Beyond the music, the event highlighted the massive support behind this year’s awards, with over 9,000 votes cast before voting closed on January 21. Those eager to attend the awards ceremony on January 29 at The Studio at The Factory can still grab free tickets at Spinster Records, Charlie’s Star Lounge, and Double Wide. While entry will remain open to all, ticket holders will receive preferential admission.
A subtle nod to this year’s theme, “Baby You’re a Star,” was present in some cowboy glam attire, which is expected to be in full force at the main event.
Dezman Lehman, who launched the Dallas Entertainment Awards just a year ago with a small but dedicated team, expressed his joy in seeing people connect and celebrate together. The fully open nomination process ensured an atmosphere of inclusivity, embodying his vision of bringing people together to uplift the local music scene.
With the Meet & Greet Showcase setting the tone, anticipation is high for Wednesday’s ceremony with over 70 categories of awards—where some of Dallas’ brightest stars will shine.
The 2nd Annual Dallas Entertainment Awards Ceremony – know before you go!
Event Schedule:
- Wednesday, January 29 @ The Studio at The Factory
- Doors 6PM – Kick off with Sounds by DJ Brandon Blue
- Ceremony Begins at 6:30PM – Awards begin with performances & presentations
- Intermission – Refreshments & mingling with music by DJ Brandon Blue
- Ceremony II – More awards & performances until 10 PM
- Official After Party at Charlie’s Star Lounge immediately following ceremony Featuring DJ Dezi 5, Brandon Blue, Natural Hiiigh & Wonderosso
Live Performances by:
- Loren Kole – “Ashes”
- Porsha Jay – “Gin & Tonic”
- Devy Stonez – “Tuff”
- Kameron Ross – “I Can’t Forget Him”
- Rosegarden Funeral Party – “Doorway Ghost”
- Sam Cormier – “dirtyu”
- We Them Grays & Cure For Paranoia – medley “Love Again” & “Magik”
- Alex O’Aiza – “YNMA”
- May May Graves & Buck Wylde – duet performance
- Dezi 5 – “Missing Myself” w/ visual tribute
- Larry Gee – “Got to Have It”
Dress Code: Cowboy Glam
Think Cowboy Carter vibes—bold, edgy & unapologetically fabulous.
- ✨ Sparkle & Shine – Rhinestones, sequins & shimmering fabrics
- 🤠 Western Glam – Cowboy boots, hats, fringe, denim & bold accessories
- 💎 Mix denim & diamonds. Boots & ballgowns. And big Texas hair!
Find more info at dallasentertainmentawards.com.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
