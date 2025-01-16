North Texas spring concert preview 2025: Awesome arena shows, can’t-miss club gigs

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun will play Dallas in March.



Photo: Brian Higbee

The year has scarcely begun, and already, North Texas appears to be heading for one of its most spectacular runs of musical performances on stages large and small throughout the first half of 2025.

Here are the shows worthy of your attention and your hard-earned concert dollars.

January

Lee Fields and Monophonics at Longhorn Ballroom (Jan. 23)

The dynamic soul man Lee Fields will be backed by San Francisco psychedelic soul sextet Monophonics, which should make for a far-out evening of hip-swiveling sounds.

Travis at the Factory in Deep Ellum (Jan. 24)

Scottish rockers Travis — led by the irrepressible singer-songwriter Fran Healy — have been a going concern for more than 35 years, and are touring behind their latest LP, last year’s L.A. Times.

Death From Above 1979 at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ (Jan. 30)

Although it’s been four years since Canadian dance-punk duo Death From Above 1979 (Jesse Keeler and Sebastien Grainger) released new music, the pair has plenty of fan favorites to showcase at this tour stop.

More noteworthy January shows

Jan. 18: Ani DiFranco at Granada Theater; Rod Wave at American Airlines Center

Jan. 22: Kenny G at Majestic Theatre; Phantogram at House of Blues

Jan. 23: Bill Frisell Trio at Arlington Music Hall; Clint Black at Will Rogers Auditorium

Jan. 24: Al Di Meola at Longhorn Ballroom

Jan. 25: Pat Green at Billy Bob’s Texas

Jan. 28: Jamie xx at the Factory in Deep Ellum

Jan. 30: Tom Green at Granada Theater

February

Punks & Pokes featuring Bowling for Soup and Eleven Hundred Springs at Longhorn Ballroom (Feb. 1)

This community fundraiser benefiting Café Momentum, Music Health Alliance and Southern Gateway Park not only does good, but marks Eleven Hundred Springs’ first official gig in over three years.

JAMBALOO at multiple North Texas venues (Feb. 1-7)

Strange name, but serious line-ups. This inaugural (and free!) week-long event, presented in part by KXT, is spread across three cities, four venues and 25 showcases, featuring more than 100 artists, from MJ Lenderman to Quaker City Night Hawks.

Lauren Mayberry at Granada Theater (Feb. 25)

The frontwoman for Scottish electro-pop act Chvrches is striking out on her own with the release of her solo debut, Vicious Creature, a move she calls “empowering myself to listen to my own intuition” in press materials.

More noteworthy February shows

Feb. 1: A-Trak at It’ll Do Nightclub

Feb. 2: The Temptations at Texas Trust CU Theatre; The Wild Feathers at Sundown at Granada

Feb. 5: Gregory Alan Isakov at Majestic Theatre

Feb. 7: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at House of Blues

Feb. 8: The Texas Gentlemen at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

Feb. 14: Los Lonely Boys at Longhorn Ballroom

Feb. 15: Alan Jackson at Dickies Arena; Dream Theater at Texas Trust CU Theatre; Howard Jones at the Music Hall at Fair Park; Kerry King at the Studio at the Factory

Feb. 19: Faye Webster at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory; Helmet at Tulips FTW

Feb. 20: The Mavericks at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall; Shovels & Rope at Kessler Theater; Soccer Mommy at the Studio at the Factory

Feb. 21: Sue Foley at Kessler Theater; David Gray at Majestic Theatre; Herman’s Hermits at Arlington Music Hall; Jorja Smith at South Side Ballroom; Mary J. Blige at Dickies Arena

Feb. 22: Gipsy Kings at Majestic Theatre; James McMurtry at Granada Theater

Feb. 23: Cursive at Kessler Theater; Tim Heidecker at the Studio at the Factory

Feb. 26: Kelsea Ballerini at Dickies Arena; Kathleen Edwards at Ruins; Joanna “JoJo” Levesque at the Factory in Deep Ellum

Feb. 28: Bright Eyes at the Factory in Deep Ellum

March

Deftones at American Airlines Center (March 15)

The influential alt-metal quartet Deftones are finally back on the road after a three-year break, and are reportedly nearing the finish line on a new studio album, which would be the first release since 2020’s Ohms.

Joy Oladokun at the Studio at the Factory (March 21)

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun (who is gender-nonconforming and uses she/they pronouns) is touring behind their latest studio album, last year’s Observations from a Crowded Room.

Bonnie Raitt at Winspear Opera House (March 23)

The opportunity to see living legend Bonnie Raitt — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and 13-time Grammy-winner, among many other achievements — should never be skipped, especially in a space like the Winspear.



More noteworthy March shows

March 1: The Robert Cray Band at Longhorn Ballroom

March 5: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Arlington Music Hall

March 6: Cheap Trick at Texas Trust CU Theatre; Foster the People at House of Blues

March 7: Robert Earl Keen at Bass Performance Hall

March 15: GloRilla at South Side Ballroom; Jason Boland & the Stragglers at Kessler Theater; Reverend Horton Heat at Granada Theater

March 17: Tyler, the Creator at American Airlines Center

March 19: Inhaler at House of Blues

March 22: Papa Roach and Rise Against at American Airlines Center; Violent Femmes at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory; Wilder Woods at Majestic Theatre

March 27: Houndmouth at Longhorn Ballroom; Rascal Flatts at Dickies Arena

March 28: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Texas Trust CU Theatre



April

St. Vincent at the Factory in Deep Ellum (April 5)

The pride of East Dallas returns to her hometown for a sure-to-be-electrifying showcase, pulling heavily from her superb new studio album, All Born Screaming.



Khruangbin at Texas Trust CU Theatre (April 9)

Houston trio Khruangbin has thoughtfully carved out a place for its distinctive, soulful and psychedelic sound, and this North Texas gig, in support of its latest, A La Sala, will be its largest yet.



Soul Coughing at Longhorn Ballroom (April 18)

Fans of this hip-hop and jazz-addled alt-rock quartet probably never thought they would see the day Soul Coughing reunited, let alone toured. Back together for the first time in more than 20 years, this will be a night to remember.

More noteworthy April shows

April 3: Rachel Platten at Cambridge Room at House of Blues

April 4: Amyl and the Sniffers at House of Blues; Antibalas at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ; Clap Your Hands Say Yeah at Tulips; Jessica Pratt at Texas Theatre

April 5: The Kingston Trio at Arlington Music Hall; Shannon and the Clams at Tulips; ZZ Ward at Longhorn Ballroom

April 8: Hovvdy at Club Dada

April 10: Ghostland Observatory at Longhorn Ballroom

April 11: Tanya Tucker at Longhorn Ballroom

April 12: Amos Lee at Majestic Theatre; Graham Nash at Longhorn Ballroom; The Rocket Summer at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

April 14: AC/DC at AT&T Stadium

April 18: Spyro Gyra at Arlington Music Hall

April 22: Diana Krall at Winspear Opera House

April 23: J Balvin at Dickies Arena; Rufus du Sol at Dos Equis Pavilion

April 24: Fontaines D.C. at the Studio at the Factory; Japanese Breakfast at South Side Ballroom; Kraftwerk at Majestic Theatre; North Mississippi Allstars at Tulips

April 26: Disturbed at Dickies Arena; Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Granada Theater; Kendrick Lamar at AT&T Stadium; Nada Surf at Kessler Theater; Ubbi Dubbi at Panther Island Pavilion

May

Jack White at South Side Ballroom (May 6)

The old-school rocker caused a frenzy in 2024 when he played a pop-up gig at Trees in Deep Ellum. Those who missed that cozy concert get a second crack at seeing White tear through tunes from his recently released No Name.

Post Malone at AT&T Stadium (May 9)

Grapevine-raised superstar Post Malone comes home for a rowdy shindig at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, where he’ll be joined by Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell.



Ryan Adams at Longhorn Ballroom (May 25)

Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams is a scarce presence on North Texas stages — particularly solo — and this performance, timed to the 25th anniversary of his solo debut, Heartbreaker, should be memorable.



More noteworthy May shows

May 1: Patti LaBelle at Majestic Theatre

May 2: Ben Kweller at the Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 4: Mogwai at the Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 7: Remi Wolf at the Factory in Deep Ellum; Wilco at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 10: Randy Travis at Arlington Music Hall

May 14: Toro y Moi at House of Blues

May 16: Kid Rock at AT&T Stadium

May 18: The Damned at Granada Theater

May 24: Patti Lupone at Winspear Opera House; Allison Russell at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

May 28: Samara Joy at Majestic Theatre

May 31: Alison Krauss + Union Station at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.