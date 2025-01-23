Gracen Wynn participated in the soft launch of “Dallas Sounds Amplified.”



Photo: Courtesy Gracen Wynn

As KXT reported in September, the Dallas Music Office had plans to bring artists from the venues to the boulevards, fostering a busking initiative to give local musicians more exposure.

Now those plans are coming to fruition, as the Dallas Music Office has unveiled “Dallas Sounds Amplified,” the official title of its busking initiative and professional development program.

The program, which was soft-launched with a Club Dada showcase last fall, is inspired by a similar initiative in New York known as Music Under New York (MUNY).

“Dallas Sounds Amplified” will officially get underway with a day-long audition, being held Jan. 27 at House of Blues. Artists interested in auditioning will perform one song that best represents their performance ability and style. Those who want to audition can sign up here.

“Dallas doesn’t have the constant foot traffic of NYC, but by placing artists in unexpected spaces and in front of diverse audiences and businesses, we’re unlocking new visibility and opportunities for them,” said Kristina Kirkenaer-Hart, director of the Dallas Music Office, in a statement.

The musicians who make the cut will perform throughout downtown Dallas over the coming weeks and months, and the Dallas Music Office has plans to expand those pop-up performances into Deep Ellum this fall.

Beyond inclusion in the busking program, the Dallas Music Office said in press materials that “artists will benefit from professional development sessions, networking opportunities and a pathway to join the Dallas Music Office’s Directory for Hire, currently under development with Visit Dallas.”

“This program has allowed me to share my music in new areas of the city, something I never imagined doing years ago,” said Gracen Wynn, a participating musician in “Dallas Sounds Amplified,” in a statement. “It’s incredibly rewarding to sing these songs and see someone smile because of it.”

Dallas Sounds Amplified auditions at House of Blues, Dallas. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 27. Interested artists can sign up here.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.