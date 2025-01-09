Lone Star Smokeout will bring country music, barbecue to AT&T Stadium

Cody Jinks Photo: Jason Deramo

It’s not terribly often you get a festival announcement which whets both your ears and your tastebuds, but the Lone Star Smokeout might just change that.



The inaugural Lone Star Smokeout will billow into AT&T Stadium May 2-4, a fusion of country music and barbecue tailormade for a Texas audience. The Smokeout is an export of the popular Windy City Smokeout in Chicago. Tickets are on sale Friday.

Academy of Country Music Award-winning promoter and fest co-founder Ed Warm handpicked the line-up, which will be headlined by Jon Pardi, Fort Worth’s Cody Jinks and Midland, alongside an impressive roster of established and rising stars: Randy Rogers Band, Wyatt Flores, Kaitlin Butts, Eli Young Band and Dylan Gossett.



“After thoroughly researching scenes across multiple states, it became clear that Dallas-Fort Worth’s love of country music makes it the perfect place for the future of our festival,” said Warm in a statement. “Lone Star Smokeout’s debut artist lineup features a hand-picked selection of renowned headliners and some of the industry’s most promising rising stars, including some homegrown Texas talents, making it the perfect introduction to this new market.”

In addition to the music onstage, the Lone Star Smokeout will “highlight world-class BBQ from more than 10 of the most celebrated pitmaster teams from across the country and representing Texas.” That line-up will be announced in February.

Tecovas, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott and Hale House Boutique are a few of the vendors scheduled to be on-site — and multi-day pass holders will have the option of attending the “Bottomless BBQ Brunch” on May 4.

Three-day passes for the Lone Star Smokeout go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via the event’s website. Single-day tickets are scheduled to go on sale in February.

Lone Star Smokeout at AT&T Stadium, Arlington. May 2-4. Multi-day passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 10.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.