Listen close to these Texas artists chasing Grammy gold

Khruangbin will compete for best new artist at this year’s Grammys. Photo: Jackie Lee Young

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will take over the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, and there will be plenty of Texas-tied artists on hand for the festivities.

A total of 14 Texas musicians or their work were nominated across all 94 categories, more than doubling last year’s showing.

Houston native Beyonce leads the field with 11 nominations, including a sweep of all four country music categories and a nod in the album of the year category for Cowboy Carter and song and record of the year for “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

These nods bring Beyonce’s career total to 99, with 32 wins, making her the winningest artist in Grammy history.



Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar and Grapevine’s Post Malone each have seven nominations, while Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan each have six.



Here’s a closer look at five more Texas-bred talents vying for Grammy gold this weekend.

Khruangbin

Nominated for: Best new artist

It’s an eternal quirk of the Grammys that longtime artists suddenly find themselves in the best new artist. Houston trio Khruangbin gets its nod over a decade into its acclaimed career. “We didn’t think that this thing would go any further than playing for our friends,” drummer Donald “DJ” Johnson recently told the Houston Chronicle. “But, here we are, some 14-odd years later and we’re still talking about it.” The band just dropped its most recent studio effort, A La Sala, and will play Grand Prairie in April.

St. Vincent

Nominated for: Best rock performance, best rock song, best alternative music performance and best alternative music album

For her latest album, All Born Screaming, Dallas-raised singer-songwriter Annie Clark, better known as St. Vincent, was producer as well as performer. It’s one of the most satisfying releases of her career. She also cut Todos Nacen Gritando, a Spanish language version of the LP, which dropped last fall. The fusion of nervy artistry and guitar-based fireworks clearly struck a chord with Grammy voters, who have St. Vincent, also scheduled to perform at this year’s ceremony, contending in four categories.

Kacey Musgraves

Nominated for: Best country solo performance, best country song and best country album

East Texas-born singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves went back to the metaphorical woods for her latest LP, Deeper Well, which earned her a trio of nominations — she’s won seven to date including album of the year for Golden Hour, and this year’s crop brings her overall Grammy nominations total to 17. Musgraves also shares a nomination for best Americana performance for her contribution to Madi Diaz’s “Don’t Do Me Good.”

T Bone Burnett

Nominated for: Best Americana album

Fort Worth-raised producer and singer-songwriter T Bone Burnett returned to the front of the stage in 2024 with his first solo LP in nearly 20 years, The Other Side. It wasn’t the only project Burnett ushered into the world last year — he also joined forces with Elvis Costello to release an album as their musical alter egos the Coward Brothers. “For me, songwriting is a holy endeavor,” Burnett told Grammy.com earlier this month. “It’s a spiritual endeavor, like, ‘Where do these songs come from?’ … Music is my religion, and shows to me are religious experiences, or at least should be.”

Charley Crockett

Nominated for: Best Americana album



Charley Crockett, who cut his teeth playing on the streets of Deep Ellum, has maintained a relentless pace over the last decade, crisscrossing the globe and turning out albums hand over fist. Now, in addition to all else he’s accomplished, he can add Grammy nominee to his resume: Crockett’s $10 Cowboy has earned him his first Grammy nomination. Given how hard the singer-songwriter works — he’s already got a new LP on the way; Lonesome Drifter drops March 14 — it will likely not be his last.

