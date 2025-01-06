How to start a band in North Texas

Skinny Cooks captivated the audience at the Deep Ellum 100 live recording show at Trees. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Starting a band can be an exciting yet daunting process, especially in a thriving music scene like North Texas. With hubs like Dallas, Fort Worth, and Denton, the region offers opportunities for musicians to connect, grow, and showcase their art. To help you navigate this journey, we’ve gathered insights from local musicians and industry professionals who’ve shared their advice on starting a band.

1. Define Your Vision and Sound

Take time to write songs, experiment with your sound, and create demos. Chris Escarfullery (Ruff Wizard) recommends having “2-5 songs already demoed out” to communicate your vision to potential bandmates. Tools like GarageBand or a simple recording device can help you get started.

2. Network and Meet Musicians

Networking is crucial to building your band. “Go to shows in the genre you want to work in and meet people,” says Chase Johnson (Spring Palace). Local shows, open mics, and jam nights are excellent places to connect with like-minded musicians.

Some great spots to network in North Texas include:

Open Mics : Venues like Opening Bell Coffee (Dallas), Guitars and Growlers (Richardson) and The Free Man (Deep Ellum) host regular open mic nights.

: Venues like Opening Bell Coffee (Dallas), Guitars and Growlers (Richardson) and The Free Man (Deep Ellum) host regular open mic nights. Jam Sessions : Check out places like Dan’s Silverleaf (Denton) or Cheapsteaks (Deep Ellum) for opportunities to jam with other musicians.

: Check out places like Dan’s Silverleaf (Denton) or Cheapsteaks (Deep Ellum) for opportunities to jam with other musicians. Songwriting Groups: Join local music writing groups like Songbirds of Fort Worth or Dallas Songwriters Association to get creative juices flowing with like-minded people.

Denver Williams hosts the open mic over at Gusto’s in Fort Worth on Wednesday nights. Photo: Jessica Waffles

3. Build Relationships

“Be a good hang,” Chase Johnson adds. “This is an important step.” The music scene thrives on relationships, so show genuine interest in others’ work, be respectful, and maintain a positive attitude. Trust and camaraderie go a long way in both building connections and keeping a band together.

4. Secure a Rehearsal Space

Once you’ve found potential bandmates, it’s time to rehearse. North Texas offers affordable rehearsal spaces like:

5. Refine Your Craft

Practice regularly and record your rehearsals. Paul Slavens (KXT DJ / Ten Hands) suggests, “Record your rehearsals and listen to them over and over.” This helps identify strengths and areas for improvement. Once you’ve polished your material, aim to build a setlist of 7-12 songs for gigs, as Joe Guzman (Space Poets) advises.

6. Play Shows and Build a Following

Start performing at local venues or events to gain experience and visibility. Sunny Marcell recommends, “Start at open mics and work your way around to some local shows.”

In North Texas, beginner-friendly venues include:

Austin Young (The Austin Young Show) highlights the importance of having recorded music for your audience: “If you start gigging without at least two songs recorded, you have nothing for an audience and potential fans to grasp onto.” Platforms like Bandcamp and SoundCloud are great for sharing your music.

The crowd was eager to get to see the dynamic duo DOMi and JD Beck at Deep Ellum Art Co. Photo: Jessica Waffles

7. Lead with a Plan

To keep your band organized and motivated, Richard Haskins (The Wee-Beasties) advises, “Have a plan. Write the songs and be able to communicate to the musicians exactly what you want to do.” Whether you’re leading democratically or hiring session musicians, clear communication is key.

8. Stay Inspired and Keep Growing

Lyd Low (LYD) reminds aspiring musicians: “Have a clear vision, and don’t let gatekeepers force their ideas onto you. Keep falling in love with music.” Surround yourself with supportive people and continue learning and experimenting. Don’t be afraid to be different – it may help you stand out.

Resources for Aspiring Musicians in North Texas

New band on the scene CURL makes a splash anytime they play live, as lead singer Gunner Hardy tends to make an impression on the audience. Photo: Jessica Waffles

