“Dynamic Duos” art show shows another side of Dallas concert photographers

Photographer Andrew Sherman collaborated with his wife, Amy, on pieces for “Dynamic Duos.” Photo: Andrew Sherman

An art show at Deep Ellum Art Co. aims to provide a new perspective on photographers perhaps better known for their work in music venues across North Texas.

“Dynamic Duos” will feature a handful of acclaimed, well-known local photographers — Andrew Sherman, KXT’s own Jessica Waffles, Sergio Zuniga, Madison Truscan, Maia Tharp and Jason Janik — who paired themselves with visual artists to create pieces aligned with the show’s loose theme of collaboration.

“The groups all worked slightly differently,” said Sherman, who curated the show, which is scheduled to run for the next two months at Deep Ellum Art Co. “Some artists were given photos; some chose them.”

Sherman collaborated with his wife, Amy Sherman, while Waffles teamed up with James B. Maker, Zuniga joined forces with Carissa Nalley, Truscan paired up with Sophi Johnson, Tharp aligned with Kitte Cristobal, and Janik sought three different creative partners: Cabe Booth, Jasmine Balalau-Rakowitz and Richard Ross.

Of note: Sherman, Waffles, Janik and Truscan are each nominated for best concert photographer in this year’s Dallas Entertainment Awards, and Tharp is nominated as best editorial photographer in the Dallas Entertainment Awards.

The show provides the photographers an opportunity to get outside of the concerts and stretch their creative muscles, something Sherman values — and would like to pay forward.

“One reason I wanted to do this type of show is I like the way an artist sees the world … and takes a photographer’s work and enhances it,” he said. “Also, I got my start as a photographer and as a paid artist selling work at [Deep Ellum] Art Co., so I like to include people who have never presented their work in a gallery.”

Dynamic Duos at Deep Ellum Art Co., Dallas. The show is scheduled to run through the end of February.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.