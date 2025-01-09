Scenes from a prior Breakaway festival, coming soon to Dallas’ Fair Park. Photo: Meg Blair

For a weekend this spring, Fair Park will be the epicenter of dance and electronic music.

Tickets are on sale Friday for Breakaway Dallas, a two-day festival featuring some of the biggest names in those genres, will take over Fair Park on April 4-5. This edition of the festival marks the Breakaway brand’s debut in Dallas, following similar events in cities like Tampa, Fla., Minneapolis, Minn. and Philadelphia, Pa.

Headliners in Dallas will include Slander, Louis the Child and Afrojack on April 4, and Zedd and GRYFFIN on April 5.

Dallas-based DJs Carlyle, Jakegatewood, Kenzi Sway and Sage will join the line-up — Acraze, Deerock, Lavern and Ship Wrek are among the confirmed acts — for 15 national touring acts performing over the two nights.

In addition to the live sets, a silent disco and vendors will be on hand for attendees to patronize.

“It’s exciting to see such diverse programming make its way to Fair Park,” said Adam Bazaldua, Dallas’ Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, in a statement. “Events like this showcase the intentional efforts Fair Park is making to become a true hub for culture, music, and entertainment. I can’t wait to see our community come together to enjoy this amazing experience.”

An array of ticketing options for the independent festival are available to fans: Two-day general admission, VIP, Ultra VIP and “space deck terrace” ticketing (as well as single-day options for each of those tiers) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 via the event’s website. Prices start at $134.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing the Breakaway experience to Dallas in 2025,” said Adam Lynn, Breakaway co-founder, in a statement. “Fair Park is an iconic location, historically hosting legends we’ve worked with like Zedd, Kaskade and Marshmello, along with many others. We can’t wait to transform it into a massive dance floor for an unforgettable weekend.

“The energy of the Dallas music scene is electric, so expanding into the Lone Star State was an easy decision, and we know the fans are going to bring an incredible vibe.”

Breakaway Dallas at Fair Park, Dallas. 4 p.m. April 4-5. Tickets are $134+.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).