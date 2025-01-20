All you need is love? Nah. Cast your vote for your favorite anti-love song

Ready to have your heart broken all over again?

The time for whispered sweet nothings and gooey declarations of love, otherwise known as Valentine’s Day, is right around the corner. That means it’s time to bring back KXT’s Anti-Love Song Bracket.

It’s probably not in keeping with the spirit of the thing to say we really loved — liked — winnowing down anthems of anguish in 2024, but hey, sometimes it feels good to feel bad, right?

As was the case last year, the 2025 edition of the Anti-Love Song Bracket is a four-week competition to arrive at the best example of the least lovey-dovey tune. (Narrowing this list down was as challenging as before.)

We’ve teed up the initial field. It’s up to you, dear, disenchanted readers, to help whittle these songs down to the top choice. You can see the bracket below, and cast your vote.