When approaching the Majestic Theatre for The Polyphonic Spree’s 21st Annual Holiday Extravaganza, it’s immediately clear this is no ordinary concert. Outside, Mr. and Mrs. Claus greet attendees, setting the festive tone. Inside, fancifully dressed doormen—one even on stilts—usher guests into a holiday wonderland.
The lobby is alive with the sounds of laughter, music, and the joyful chaos of children. Shiny, bright elves distribute programs, memorial ribbons, and free raffle tickets, while face painting, balloon twisting, and live music by an elderly accordion-and-snare-drum duo fill every corner. The Creature Teacher showcases animals on stage, including a giant snake and an adorable baby kangaroo.
By 7:22 PM, the theater is already littered with piles of white confetti—a preview of the evening’s snow-filled spectacle.
The crowd is a vibrant sea of holiday attire, with attendees decked out in everything from glittery antlers and plaid onesies to light-up suits and sequined dresses. Children dart about in matching Christmas sweaters, scooping up confetti to toss like snowballs, while a group of young kids sing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in a line along the stairwell for free goodies.
The stage is packed with holiday characters—elves, Rudolph, the Grinch, and a snowman—adding to the surreal joy of the night. Mrs. Claus reads a Christmas story, surrounded by this whimsical ensemble, creating a moment of calm amidst the exuberance.
Once the main event begins, The Polyphonic Spree takes the stage in grand fashion, marching through the theater. Confetti cannons blast from both sides of the stage, creating a blizzard during the opening number, “It’s Christmas.” The confetti storms continue throughout the night, coating the floor in a frosty layer that children gleefully gather and toss into the air. The spectacle doesn’t let up on the confetti for the 2nd song “Let It Snow,” as the entire theater transforms into a winter wonderland. Majestic Theatre’s filled with a gobsmacking amount of confetti.
The music was as dynamic as the atmosphere, and the event’s program included lyrics to Christmas classics like “Silver Bells” and “Joy to the World” so everyone can sing along. A standout number was the Spree’s rendition of “Do You Hear What I Hear?” – which was an absolute banger. Their original song “Two Thousand Places” drew one of the biggest reactions, with the crowd joining in to sing every word.
Spree band leader Tim DeLaughter’s heartfelt performance of “The Christmas Song – Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire” highlights the passion and childlike wonder that have made The Polyphonic Spree a beloved institution. His unique approach creates a gravitational force that attracts those seeking the light of life. Even when he’s singing a bunch of Christmas songs. Especially, actually.
As the evening came to a close, it’s clear why this event has become a cherished tradition. Few experiences can capture the magic of the holidays quite like The Polyphonic Spree’s Holiday Extravaganza. With its mix of music, theatrics, and pure unbridled joy, the night reminds us of the wonder of the season and leaves everyone—kids and adults alike—feeling like a child at Christmas.
If you’ve never attended, mark your calendar for next year’s 22nd Annual event on December 20, 2025. Tickets are already on sale now. Just be prepared to find confetti in your pockets for weeks to come.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
