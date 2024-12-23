The Polyphonic Spree did it again for their 21st Annual Holiday Extravaganza at Majestic Theatre. Photo: Jessica Waffles

When approaching the Majestic Theatre for The Polyphonic Spree’s 21st Annual Holiday Extravaganza, it’s immediately clear this is no ordinary concert. Outside, Mr. and Mrs. Claus greet attendees, setting the festive tone. Inside, fancifully dressed doormen—one even on stilts—usher guests into a holiday wonderland.

The lobby is alive with the sounds of laughter, music, and the joyful chaos of children. Shiny, bright elves distribute programs, memorial ribbons, and free raffle tickets, while face painting, balloon twisting, and live music by an elderly accordion-and-snare-drum duo fill every corner. The Creature Teacher showcases animals on stage, including a giant snake and an adorable baby kangaroo.

By 7:22 PM, the theater is already littered with piles of white confetti—a preview of the evening’s snow-filled spectacle.

The crowd is a vibrant sea of holiday attire, with attendees decked out in everything from glittery antlers and plaid onesies to light-up suits and sequined dresses. Children dart about in matching Christmas sweaters, scooping up confetti to toss like snowballs, while a group of young kids sing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in a line along the stairwell for free goodies.

The stage is packed with holiday characters—elves, Rudolph, the Grinch, and a snowman—adding to the surreal joy of the night. Mrs. Claus reads a Christmas story, surrounded by this whimsical ensemble, creating a moment of calm amidst the exuberance.

Once the main event begins, The Polyphonic Spree takes the stage in grand fashion, marching through the theater. Confetti cannons blast from both sides of the stage, creating a blizzard during the opening number, “It’s Christmas.” The confetti storms continue throughout the night, coating the floor in a frosty layer that children gleefully gather and toss into the air. The spectacle doesn’t let up on the confetti for the 2nd song “Let It Snow,” as the entire theater transforms into a winter wonderland. Majestic Theatre’s filled with a gobsmacking amount of confetti.

The music was as dynamic as the atmosphere, and the event’s program included lyrics to Christmas classics like “Silver Bells” and “Joy to the World” so everyone can sing along. A standout number was the Spree’s rendition of “Do You Hear What I Hear?” – which was an absolute banger. Their original song “Two Thousand Places” drew one of the biggest reactions, with the crowd joining in to sing every word.

Spree band leader Tim DeLaughter’s heartfelt performance of “The Christmas Song – Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire” highlights the passion and childlike wonder that have made The Polyphonic Spree a beloved institution. His unique approach creates a gravitational force that attracts those seeking the light of life. Even when he’s singing a bunch of Christmas songs. Especially, actually.

As the evening came to a close, it’s clear why this event has become a cherished tradition. Few experiences can capture the magic of the holidays quite like The Polyphonic Spree’s Holiday Extravaganza. With its mix of music, theatrics, and pure unbridled joy, the night reminds us of the wonder of the season and leaves everyone—kids and adults alike—feeling like a child at Christmas.

If you’ve never attended, mark your calendar for next year’s 22nd Annual event on December 20, 2025. Tickets are already on sale now. Just be prepared to find confetti in your pockets for weeks to come.

It’s not everyday you see 5 kids (who volunteered from the crowd) hold a giant snake on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Creature Teacher, Wildly Educational Animal Program brought a baby kangaroo on stage as the finale of their animal performers. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kids stand in line for a free balloon animal by Mr. Evergreen in the Majestic Theatre lobby. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Brandon Carr Cosmic Cowboy Classic Country Revue brought immaculate style to the Majestic Theatre stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kids have taken over Majestic Theatre to gather confetti “snow” and block walkways early in the night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Norman & Sharon Seaton are a dynamic accordion-snare drum duo, and they even let a few young girls chaotically play the drum along with them. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Never have I ever seen so much confetti in a single place. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Dallas Tap Dazzlers took the stage for two numbers, including “Jingle My Bells.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Poppy Xander opened The Polyphonic Spree’s set with some enchanting solo piano. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Polyphonic Spree has a flair for the dramatic, and we love it. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tim DeLaughter in his element on stage as the inspirational leader of The Polyphonic Spree. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“It’s Christmas” with The Polyphonic Spree. Photo: Jessica Waffles

It’s easy to see why this event is such a hit with the kids. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Child-like wonder can be hard to find as an adult, making this event uniquely important during the holidays. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Confetti “snow” was blasted practically throughout the whole Polyphonic set, at least 15 times. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Polyphonic Spree have carved out a special place in the hearts of the people of North Texas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kids gathered “snow” along the floor of the Majestic Theatre. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The whole family found something to love at The Polyphonic Spree’s 21st Annual Holiday Extravaganza. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A whole cast of Christmas characters wandered around the event, and even joined the Spree on stage for “Feliz Navidad.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Majestic Theatre saw 3-4 inches of snow on Saturday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

