The Homegrown Music Show: Modern Modem, Henry the Archer, Gringo Soul

As the last Homegrown Music Show before Christmas saw a slew of holiday tunes, starting with Fort Worth artist Lorena Leigh‘s cover of Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas,” which carries her signature cowgirl mermaid style, complete with ukulele.

Mimo Morreale from Dallas premiered his new song “Harebrained Schemes” on the show, ahead of celebrating tonight, December 20, at Double Wide in Deep Ellum. The show is a holiday hang with Matthew & The Arrogant Sea, with Morreale as a special guest alongside MNKR and Rahim Quazi. Get tickets on Prekindle.

Fort Worth’s Carson S from alt-rock trio Anderson Swim Club has been releasing solo music, including “The Jealousy Song,” which premiered on the Homegrown Music Show last night. A little indie earworm you’ll want to keep on repeat.

Modern Modem

This might be the cheekiest song about Christmas we’ve ever heard. An instant classic. In the running for best holiday song ever. “Working on Christmas” highlights consumerism and capitalism, poking fun at the scenarios that arise from last-minute shopping and observing the class divide. From the mind of songwriter Ethan Sedelmeier, this song gives a bit of comic relief to those of us who have to work on Christmas.

Henry the Archer

Listening to “Lonely Christmas” is like sitting next to a warm fire while you drink a tall glass of cocoa and miss the people you love. The happy melody juxtaposed with the melancholy longing of love is the perfect combination to make this a favorite track from North Texas for the holidays.

Catch Henry the Archer live at Tulips FTW on January 17 for Not-Stock, a music weekend for people in Fort Worth that’s not the stock show & rodeo. Lineup includes Fastball, The Deathray Davies, Son of Stan, Marfa Lights, Cut Throat Finches and more. Get tickets here.

Gringo Soul

Potentially a new favorite song from Brandon Giannasi, the man behind one-man-band Gringo Soul, “Orange Christmas,” reflects a nostalgic and intimate journey, intertwined with themes of Halloween, Christmas, and life’s fleeting yet meaningful moments. With an earnest, almost childlike sincerity reminiscent of Daniel Johnston, it blends cozy imagery, seasonal symbols, and personal memories to explore love, identity, and the search for meaning. The simple, heartfelt expressions and whimsical references to movies, letters, and traditions capture both the sweetness and melancholy of life’s changing seasons.

The Homegrown Music Show – 12/19/24

“Hard Candy Christmas” – Lorena Leigh

“Rosemary and Thieves” – Garrett Owen

“Harebrained Schemes” – Mimo Morreale

“Lonely Christmas” – Henry the Archer

“Run to the Sturgeon Moon” – Trees Marie

“The Jealousy Song” – Carson S

“Gaslight” – Reid Perry

“Spaciousness” – Ward Richmond

“All I See Is You” – Kristen Palmer

“Working on Christmas” – Modern Modem

“Gossip” – Penny Bored

“Orange Christmas” – Gringo Soul

“Lavender Lemonade”(feat. King Kie) – Cure For Paranoia

“Chosen” – Flower Child & Jah Born

“Kimmy” – [DARYL]

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.