The Homegrown Music Show: Jessie Frye, Court Hoang, Abby Nelson

Last week’s show was the perfect vibe to make our way out of the holidays – full of synths, new music and letting listeners know where to catch live music on New Year’s Eve.

We heard Dallas synth babes Secrecies and their song “Worn Out,” from their 2024 album Perfect Bite, ahead of their NYE show at Three Links with Rosegarden Funeral Party, Sevit, and Bull By The Horn in Deep Ellum.

If you’re in Denton, catch moon-based alien band Helium Queens at the Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios NYE party. You may have heard their song “Future People” on the air last night.

Making her debut on KXT, the young songwriter Lola Kinsey from Wylie got a spin of her debut single “Pack It Up,” showcasing her powerful vocals. The single comes ahead of her debut album, Come of Age (2025) – which explores the bittersweet growing pains of becoming an adult.

This Saturday we get to hear Homegrown Bites Live at House of Blues Dallas, and “Shark Attack” by Phantomelo helped us get in the mood to buy tickets. The stacked lineup includes Remy Reilly, Angel White, The Wee-Beasties and more.

You heard “I Want To Be Alone” by the ethereal Lorelei K, who will play the “New Years Evil” show at Texas Theatre on NYE – featuring drag by May May Graves and performance by Human Ball Drop.

Jessie Frye

Denton native Jessie Frye’s latest synthwave single “Secret Heart” serves as the leading track for her upcoming album Otherworld, under NewRetroWave Records. The song showcases Frye’s expressive vocals, complemented by sleek production, offering listeners a glimpse into the musical journey she’s crafted for the new album.

Court Hoang

“12:47 a.m. (feat. Mansfield Philharmonic)” is a standout track on Court Hoang’s latest offering Triptychs, Vol. 2 (Winter). The EP is part of Triptychs, a four-volume project tied to the seasons, highlighting Hoang’s innovative approach to navigating the fast-paced streaming era. Performed live with the Mansfield Philharmonic, the song encapsulates Hoang’s vision of balancing personal artistry with audience connection. Dive deeper with a KXT piece by Preston Jones highlighting the EP.

Abby Nelson

Abby Nelson is a 23-year-old emerging singer-songwriter from Plano with four singles currently released, some of which you may have heard on KXT. Nelson leverages organic sounds and catchy hooks with the goal of telling poignant, honest stories, and her style falls into the indie pop category with an emphasis on lyricism. “Lonely Became You” makes the statement that being a newly minted adult isn’t quite as liberating as it seems. Especially when you’re now tackling the world on your own.

The Homegrown Music Show – 12/26/24

“Secret Heart” – Jessie Frye

“All Your Pain” – NITE

“in the quiet hours” – October Dogs

“12:47a.m. (feat. Mansfield Philharmonic” – Court Hoang

“Troublant Bolero” – Scott Tixier

“Lonely Became You” – Abby Nelson

“Worn Out” – Secrecies

“Addicted” – Polystarra

“Future People” – Helium Queens

28715 – “Pack It Up” – Lola Kinsey

“Shark Attack” – Phantomelo

“Pulling Teeth” – Slow Joy

“I Want To Be Alone” – Lorelei K

The KXT Homegrown Music Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Homegrown Music Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.