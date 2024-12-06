The Homegrown Music Show: Dezi 5, Cherry Mantis, Katherine Paterson

This week, we heard “Everything” from Jon22‘s new album Muse. The late-blooming artist didn’t start his music career until he was 59 years old, but is supported on the record by North Texas mainstay artists Paul Slavens, Christopher Holt and John Dufhilo – to name a few.

The Homegrown Music Show got its first taste of the holidays from Fort Worth with Cameron Smith‘s haunting cover of “Christmas in Prison” by John Prine from Everybody’s Coming Back To Christmas For Texas, as Smith carries the torch for folk music with heartfelt delivery.

We heard Dezorah‘s new single “Canela,”a song that explores the depths of loss and grief. “We have all had to say goodbye in one way or another, and we’re left with the memories that we hope to never forget,” the band said on their Bandcamp page. “‘Canela’ was written for those moments, for anyone who has had to navigate the weight of farewell, and for our kitty, Ella Canela.”

Garrett Owen‘s “Pony Express” from his new album Memoriam got a spin, ahead of his album release show at Dan’s Silverleaf next Saturday on December 14 with Jackson & Levi Scribner. Find tickets here.

Dezi 5

Dezi 5’s new album, Dirty Laundry, is a deeply personal and meticulously crafted project that traces his journey through past relationships and his connection to Deep Ellum’s vibrant music scene. The album, recorded in just six days after years of preparation, draws on inspirations ranging from neo-soul and gospel to ’90s hip-hop, shaped by his life experiences and creative philosophy.

Through Dirty Laundry, Dezi emphasizes self-discovery, artistic freedom, and preserving Deep Ellum’s cultural legacy, offering fans both an introspective and liberating musical experience. Find an in-depth interview with Dezi about the album on Dallas Observer.

Cherry Mantis

Cherry Mantis is an indie band based in Arlington, Texas, known for their groovy, eclectic sound that blends elements of soul, funk, jazz, and psychedelic rock. The band often emphasizes a collaborative approach, with members contributing to the songwriting process, which results in a layered and cohesive sound.

Their song “PROFESSOR EX” comes from their album Sweet & Familiar. The track showcases their signature fusion of indie rock, funk, and jazz influences. It’s accompanied by a visually dynamic music video, directed by Aaron Morgan Payton, that highlights the band’s artistic creativity. The song has been well-received for its vibrant instrumentation and engaging storytelling, reflecting the band’s eclectic style.

Katherine Paterson

Katherine Paterson is a Dallas-based indie-folk singer-songwriter who explores themes of loss, heartbreak, and reconciliation in her music. Her song “Bloom” is the title track of her debut album, released in January 2024.

Musically, “Bloom” combines staccato mandolin with gentle vocal harmonies, bass, percussion, and violin, gradually building into an emotional crescendo. Lyrically, it is introspective and matter-of-fact, embracing both grief and the beauty of togetherness. The song is considered a standout for its organic performance and genuine warmth. Catch her playing a song swap this Saturday December 7 with Jeff Groce and John Isaac at Guitars & Growlers in Flower Mound.

The Homegrown Music Show – 12/5/24

“Dirty Laundry” – Dezi 5

“PROFESSOR EX” – Cherry Mantis

“El Agua” – Lorena Leigh

“Everything” – Jon22

“Bloom” – Katherine Paterson

“Christmas in Prison” – Cameron Smith

“Get Off” – Chloe Jobin

“dirtyu” – Sam Cormier

“Believe” – Counterfeit Cowboy

“Pony Express” – Garrett Owen

“Shoreline” – Izzy Ryder

“Pain” – The Texas Gentlemen

“Canela” – DEZORAH

“Bishop” – trauma ray

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.