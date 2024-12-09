The Grinch cuts loose to ska music at First Fridays in Deep Ellum

“It’s because I’m green, isn’t it?” — The Grinch. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Deep Ellum‘s First Fridays took a festive turn with a special guest who was feeling more jolly than grumpy — The Grinch! Dressed in his holiday best, this green-hearted curmudgeon made the rounds, entertaining crowds with silly comments and high-energy dance moves that perfectly matched the upbeat rhythms of ska band Flip and the Combined Effort.

The Arlington-based group took the stage at 7 PM, filling the air with their signature brass-infused sound and infectious energy. As the horns blasted and the crowd skanked along, The Grinch couldn’t resist cutting loose, proving that even the crankiest of Christmas characters can’t resist a good ska groove.

The evening’s festivities were part of the “Tree Lighting Holiday Skanks & Fun” event by the Deep Ellum Foundation, featuring a lively VIPMarketX and plenty of holiday cheer spread across participating local businesses. From the vibrant art of Kettle Art to the craft brews of Westlake Brewing, the Deep Ellum community came alive to celebrate music, culture, and a little light-hearted Grinchy mischief.

The next First Friday in Deep Ellum is January 3 in the new year.

Flip and the Combined Effort brought the vibe for First Fridays i nDeep Ellum, ska style. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Grinch got loose with some dance moves for First Fridays in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The holiday edition of First Fridays included a tree lighting and ska by Flip and the Combined Effort. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Grinch was easily the star of the show at First Fridays in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Felipe Rosales catches some air during their song “The Could Have Been an Email.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

It’s Grinchmastime. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dutty Johnson on guitar with Flip and the Combined Effort. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Flip and the Combined Effort gave a joyously raucous performance for the holiday edition of First Fridays in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“Cheer up, dude. It’s Christmas.” — The Grinch. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A Grinch imposter showed up and the Grinches almost got in a Christmas brawl, but luckily they were all bark and no bite. Photo: Jessica Waffles

