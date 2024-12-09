The Grinch cuts loose to ska music at First Fridays in Deep Ellum

Deep Ellum‘s First Fridays took a festive turn with a special guest who was feeling more jolly than grumpy — The Grinch! Dressed in his holiday best, this green-hearted curmudgeon made the rounds, entertaining crowds with silly comments and high-energy dance moves that perfectly matched the upbeat rhythms of ska band Flip and the Combined Effort.
The Arlington-based group took the stage at 7 PM, filling the air with their signature brass-infused sound and infectious energy. As the horns blasted and the crowd skanked along, The Grinch couldn’t resist cutting loose, proving that even the crankiest of Christmas characters can’t resist a good ska groove.
The evening’s festivities were part of the “Tree Lighting Holiday Skanks & Fun” event by the Deep Ellum Foundation, featuring a lively VIPMarketX and plenty of holiday cheer spread across participating local businesses. From the vibrant art of Kettle Art to the craft brews of Westlake Brewing, the Deep Ellum community came alive to celebrate music, culture, and a little light-hearted Grinchy mischief.
The next First Friday in Deep Ellum is January 3 in the new year.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
