Sounds like Christmas: Five holiday concerts to put on your wish list

Pentatonix Photo: Jabari Jacobs

The past 12 months have seen all manner of musical act pass through North Texas on stages large and small.



Even though we’re in the thick of the holiday season, it appears that steady pace won’t slacken — the days before and after Christmas are stuffed with noteworthy concerts to be enjoyed by yourself or with friends and family. Here are five seasonal gigs worth their eggnog and tinsel — and your time.



Pentatonix at Dickies Arena (Dec. 21)

The Arlington a cappella group is a holiday staple, having released its first Christmas-themed record a decade ago. The quintet has been a reliable source of inventive, vocal-only takes on standards and newly written songs alike, and will pull from its considerable Yuletide catalog for its hometown-ish gig in Fort Worth. (The group also performs Dec. 22 at Dallas’ American Airlines Center.)

The Polyphonic Spree Christmas Extravaganza at Majestic Theatre (Dec. 21)

If it’s Christmas time, the Polyphonic Spree is spreading its particular brand of holiday cheer. The 21st annual incarnation of this North Texas seasonal staple will feature a set from the choral rock collective, as well as appearances from Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a Nutcracker soldier and — of course — Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Blind Boys of Alabama at Winspear Opera House (Dec. 23)

Grammy-winning vocal quartet Blind Boys of Alabama first dabbled in Christmas music over two decades ago with 2003’s Go Tell It on the Mountain, and returned for a follow-up in 2014, cutting Talkin’ Christmas with blues guitarist Taj Mahal. Expect a soulful, gospel-infused celebration of the season.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at American Airlines Center (Dec. 28)

Is it even legally Christmastime if the Trans-Siberian Orchestra doesn’t pass through town? The acclaimed heavy metal band will bring its updated version of “The Lost Christmas Eve” for a pair of performances, a matinee and evening showcase. Deck the halls with lotsa lasers.

Lights All Night at Market Hall (Dec. 28-29)

Close out your 2024 with some heavy beats and brain-rattling bass drops as the annual celebration of electronic music returns to Dallas for a two-night stand. Featured headliners for this year’s incarnation include Kaskade, Tita Lau, Excision, Max Styler and many more.

More noteworthy holiday season shows

Dec. 21: Asleep at the Wheel at Arlington Music Hall; Colter Wall at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie; deadmau5 at SILO Dallas

Dec. 26: Matisyahu at Granada Theater

Dec. 27: Uncle Lucius at Longhorn Ballroom; Wyatt Flores at Billy Bob’s Texas

Dec. 28: Koe Wetzel at Dickies Arena; John Digweed at SILO Dallas; Toadies at Billy Bob’s Texas

Dec. 29: Billy F. Gibbons at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

Dec. 30: Diplo at SILO Dallas

Dec. 31: DJ Sober at House of Blues; Flatland Cavalry at Dickies Arena; Gary Allan at Billy Bob’s Texas

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).